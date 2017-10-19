4 Things Your Doctor Isn't Telling You
You trust your doctor literally with your life. But sadly, even then your doctor does not share every single detail with you. Here are the top 4 things your doctor might be hiding from you.
Doctors are people that we truly, and quite literally, trust with our lives. But, here's some unsettling news- they don't always tell you everything you need to know. Now, we are not saying that they flat out lie, but they do tend to casually "omit" a few things. Some instances include not warning you about your risk for certain conditions, or failing to recommend some follow-up procedures. It is not really clear as to why this happens, but it surely does. So, here are three things your doctor isn't telling you:
1. Not all exercise is healthy
Surprised? We were too! While exercise is a great addition to your daily routine, long-distance endurance type exercises are not always a good thing, especially for younger kids. That's because such training can sometimes place a great strain on the heart, causing serious problems.
2. Not all supplements benefit your health
Getting our nutrients straight from a pill sounds easy, but supplements don't necessarily deliver on the promise of better health. Some can even be dangerous, especially when taken in larger-than-recommended amounts. While a lot of doctors encourage supplements, it is important to monitor your intake and determine whether or not you really need them.
3. Your heart may be in trouble
Research shows that some doctors don't even tell women that they're at risk for heart trouble. Instead, they simply tell them to lose weight instead. In some cases, they may not say anything at all.
4. Your child's behavior may be related to what he or she is eating
What a lot of us don't realize is that a child's behavior is often impacted heavily by what they do eat - or what they don't. Children who are missing important nutrients, like vitamin D, B vitamins, or omega-3s can struggle more with focus and attention, as well as anxiety. Plus, children who have refined sugar, artificial food dyes, and other processed ingredients can struggle as well.