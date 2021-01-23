ASK OUR EXPERTS

3 Reasons Why Strength Training Is Important For Women

3 Reasons Why Strength Training Is Important For Women

Strength training for women: With age, women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis and osteopenia if they do not strength train. If not addressed early in their lives, this could cause issues due to brittle bones.
  By: Spoorthi, Fitness Expert  Updated: Jan 23, 2021 10:38 IST
2-Min Read


Strength training can reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Menopausal women are at risk of bone loss
  2. Doing strength training can prevent this
  3. It can help you have strong bones and muscles

Weight training / resistance training promotes muscle growth and fat loss. With any kind of resistance training, the body continues to burn calories even after your training session. As one ages, the body starts to get weaker - which in turn makes the muscles and bones weak. In women, oestrogen plays a major role in bone development. Especially post menopause, the oestrogen levels in the body start to deteriorate and hence, bone development is succumbed and subsequently leads to weak and brittle bones, which can result in osteoporosis and osteopenia.

Any kind of resistance training puts stress on the bones and joints. Your bones will adapt based on the stress or demands placed on them. When you work your muscles, they put stress on your bones. In response, your bone tissue remodels and becomes stronger.

Why strength training is more important for women

There are primarily 3 reasons why it is more important for women to focus on strength training than men:

1. Higher risk of muscle atrophy

Younger women are at a much higher risk of sarcopenia, or loss of muscle than young men. This is due to the lower levels of testosterone in women. This lowered muscle mass can make it more difficult to perform day-to-day activities that require strength and coordination.

2. Higher risk of osteoporosis

With age, women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis and osteopenia if they do not strength train. If not addressed early in their lives, this could cause issues due to brittle bones.

ctqnr8g8

Doing strength training can reduce the risk of osteoporosis in women
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Higher risk of musculoskeletal injuries

Because women naturally tend to carry less muscle mass especially in their upper back, they are more prone to injuries to the neck, shoulders and lower back, which could even translate to injuries in other parts of the body.

(Spoorthi, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

