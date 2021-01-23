3 Reasons Why Strength Training Is Important For Women
Strength training for women: With age, women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis and osteopenia if they do not strength train. If not addressed early in their lives, this could cause issues due to brittle bones.
Strength training can reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries
HIGHLIGHTS
Weight training / resistance training promotes muscle growth and fat loss. With any kind of resistance training, the body continues to burn calories even after your training session. As one ages, the body starts to get weaker - which in turn makes the muscles and bones weak. In women, oestrogen plays a major role in bone development. Especially post menopause, the oestrogen levels in the body start to deteriorate and hence, bone development is succumbed and subsequently leads to weak and brittle bones, which can result in osteoporosis and osteopenia.
Any kind of resistance training puts stress on the bones and joints. Your bones will adapt based on the stress or demands placed on them. When you work your muscles, they put stress on your bones. In response, your bone tissue remodels and becomes stronger.
Why strength training is more important for women
There are primarily 3 reasons why it is more important for women to focus on strength training than men:
1. Higher risk of muscle atrophy
Younger women are at a much higher risk of sarcopenia, or loss of muscle than young men. This is due to the lower levels of testosterone in women. This lowered muscle mass can make it more difficult to perform day-to-day activities that require strength and coordination.
2. Higher risk of osteoporosis
With age, women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis and osteopenia if they do not strength train. If not addressed early in their lives, this could cause issues due to brittle bones.
3. Higher risk of musculoskeletal injuries
Because women naturally tend to carry less muscle mass especially in their upper back, they are more prone to injuries to the neck, shoulders and lower back, which could even translate to injuries in other parts of the body.
(Spoorthi, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit)
