ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  3 Gut Health Disruptors You Must Note

3 Gut Health Disruptors You Must Note

Gut health: A 2014 study by Harvard researchers found out that a diet rich in processed foods may increase bile tolerant gut microbes which are also associated with inflammation and worsening gut health.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jun 26, 2020 04:06 IST
2-Min Read
3 Gut Health Disruptors You Must Note

Gut health: Stress and sleep needs to be regulated for a healthy gut

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Limit intake of processed food
  2. Sugary foods and refined carbs also need to be avoided
  3. Sleep well and take less stress for a healthy gut

It is a well-known fact that your gut health is of prime importance. Two of the most important roles of gut health is aiding digestion and ensuring a strong immunity. Eating probiotics and prebiotics is the way to go for providing good bacteria to your gut, improving gut flora and thereby improving gut health. But this alone will not do the task. Eating probiotics and prebiotics, but having a stressed lifestyle, regular alcohol intake and diet high in processed food will also be bad for your gut health.


RELATED STORIES
related

Irritation On Skin Can Be Because Of Poor Gut Health: Here's How

Poor gut health can cause skin irritation. Skin conditions like eczema can be related to a damaged gut. More than normal levels of inflammation because of a poor diet or food allergies can lead to leakage of certain proteins out of the body. This can make your skin irritated.

related

Eat Foods Rich In Resistant Starch For Better Gut Health: Know How They Work

Gut health tips: Resistant starch are present in foods with healthy carbs. These carbs do not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels and can improve gut health. Read here to know it.

Gut health disruptors

1. Avoid processed and sugary foods

A 2014 study by Harvard researchers found out that a diet including processed foods like bacon, sausages and salami may increase bile tolerant gut microbes which are necessary for breaking down fat but are also associated with inflammation. Also, a diet high in refined carbs and sugary foods can feed bad bacteria in gut and reduce diversity of microbiomes in the gut.

Also read: 5 Fun Facts About the Immune System You Must Know

2. Excessive stress and lack of sleep

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can interfere with the gut and worsen gut health. Similarly not sleeping well can disturb your circadian rhythm, which can cause alterations in gut microbiome. So, even if you're eating healthy and exercising regularly, you can have a healthy gut if you are not sleeping well and have too much stress.

uatj9dl8

Sleeping well is important for a healthy gut
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Chronic Stress: 9 Long-Term Effects And What You Can Do

3. Antibiotics

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Antibiotic Resistance: Rational Use Of Antibiotics Is Important, Suggests Doctor

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases