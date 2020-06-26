3 Gut Health Disruptors You Must Note
Gut health: A 2014 study by Harvard researchers found out that a diet rich in processed foods may increase bile tolerant gut microbes which are also associated with inflammation and worsening gut health.
Gut health: Stress and sleep needs to be regulated for a healthy gut
HIGHLIGHTS
- Limit intake of processed food
- Sugary foods and refined carbs also need to be avoided
- Sleep well and take less stress for a healthy gut
It is a well-known fact that your gut health is of prime importance. Two of the most important roles of gut health is aiding digestion and ensuring a strong immunity. Eating probiotics and prebiotics is the way to go for providing good bacteria to your gut, improving gut flora and thereby improving gut health. But this alone will not do the task. Eating probiotics and prebiotics, but having a stressed lifestyle, regular alcohol intake and diet high in processed food will also be bad for your gut health.
Gut health disruptors
1. Avoid processed and sugary foods
A 2014 study by Harvard researchers found out that a diet including processed foods like bacon, sausages and salami may increase bile tolerant gut microbes which are necessary for breaking down fat but are also associated with inflammation. Also, a diet high in refined carbs and sugary foods can feed bad bacteria in gut and reduce diversity of microbiomes in the gut.
Also read: 5 Fun Facts About the Immune System You Must Know
2. Excessive stress and lack of sleep
Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can interfere with the gut and worsen gut health. Similarly not sleeping well can disturb your circadian rhythm, which can cause alterations in gut microbiome. So, even if you're eating healthy and exercising regularly, you can have a healthy gut if you are not sleeping well and have too much stress.
Also read: Chronic Stress: 9 Long-Term Effects And What You Can Do
3. Antibiotics
Also read: Antibiotic Resistance: Rational Use Of Antibiotics Is Important, Suggests Doctor
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.