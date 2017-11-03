Should You Have Chicken/Fish And Milk Together? Our Nutritionist Explains
Nutritionally, consuming milk with or after consuming fish or chicken has no adverse effects on the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nutritionally, there are no harmful effects of consuming meat with dairy.
- People on Ayurvedic medicines might experience adverse reactions.
- White spots happen because of melanin deficiency.
'I'm in the mood to have a milkshake. Oh but I had chicken for lunch. Will this upset my stomach? Or worse. God save me if I get white patches!!!' This thought has struck us at least once. And we always have a horrifying experience after googling things like 'harmful effects of drinking milk after chicken/fish' and ultimately end up having a horrifying state of mind. While there are some who have actually had experiences of white spots or infections after they consumed milk with chicken and fish, there are also numerous others who have never had any bad experiences with the same.
Our expert Dr. Ritika Samaddar clarifies and says that from a nutrition point of view, there are no harmful effects of consuming milk with chicken or fish.
She says, "There is a very popular delicacy in Bengali called Dohi Maach, in which fish is added in dahi. Bengalis have always been having that and there have been no such cases of infections or white patches. There is no problem with anyone consuming fish or chicken with milk."
However, she mentions about Ayurveda and the possibility of Ayurvedic medicines having an adverse reaction when milk is consumed with fish or chicken.
"People on Ayurvedic medicine might experience a reaction when milk is consumed with fish or chicken. But from the nutritional point of view and from the point of view of contemporary medicine, there's nothing that is harmful about these two foods interacting with each other and causing harm to the body," she clarifies.
But what about the white spots? "That happens because of a melanin deficiency. It is not caused because of any food consumption. It happens to people who have deficiency of a particular pigment in the body," says Dr. Ritika.
(Dr. Ritika Samaddar is chief clinical nutritionist at Max Healthcare.)