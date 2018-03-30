ASK OUR EXPERTS

Foods To Eat And Avoid If You Have Asthma

Foods To Eat And Avoid If You Have Asthma

People who have asthma are recommended to have a nutritious diet which can help in improving their condition as well as their overall health.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 30, 2018 10:32 IST
3-Min Read
Foods To Eat And Avoid If You Have Asthma

People who have asthma should eat nutritious foods

If you are suffering from asthma, eating and avoiding some foods will help you in dealing with the condition in a better way. Asthma is a condition which causes inflammation in the airways of lungs, also known as bronchial tubes. Swelling of bronchial tubes leads to an asthmatic attack. People who have asthma are recommended to have a nutritious diet which can help in improving their condition as well as their overall health. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables can help in dealing with asthma.

asthmaPhoto Credit: iStock

Asthma and obesity are linked

According to American Thoracic Society, obesity is one of the major risks factors that can cause asthma. Moreover, asthma is more severe and difficult to treat in obese people. Hence, eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight can help in dealing with asthma in a better way.

4. Apples are good for people suffering from asthma as they improve functioning of lungs.

apples offer a number of health benefits

5. Magnesium is another mineral which required by people suffering from asthma. Dark chocolate, spinach, pumpkin seeds and salmon are all good sources of magnesium.

Also read: Asthma Medicine May Cut Parkinson's Risk By Half: Study

Foods to avoid if you have asthma

1. Asthmatic people should avoid eating large meals or foods that cause gas. This is because they put pressure on your diaphragm. This is specifically for people who have acid reflux. They may trigger asthma flares and cause tightness in chest. Beans, cabbage, fried foods, carbonated drinks, onion and garlic are foods to avoid if you have asthma.
 

cabbage


2. People who have asthma should avoid processed foods since they come with added preservatives and flavours.

3. Preservatives like sulphites are bad for people who have asthma. Dried fruits, wine, shrimp, bottled
lemon or lime juice and pickled food should be avoided by people who have asthma.

4. Some asthmatic people might be sensitive to salicylates that are found in some herbs, spices, tea and coffee.

5. Asthmatic people who have food allergies should avoid common triggers like dairy products, wheat and tree nuts.

Also read: Are you Suffering From Asthma? A Healthy Diet Can Rescue You

All in all, people who have asthma should pay special heed to their health and weight. Your overall health will determine the severity of your asthma and how prone you are to asthmatic attacks. Following a healthier diet will help you deal with the condition in a better way and will also improve your energy levels. It will also help you have controlled blood pressure, cholesterol levels and an improved digestion. 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



