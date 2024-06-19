10 Foods That Can Naturally Induce Sleep At Night
Incorporating sleep-inducing foods can naturally enhance sleep quality, ensuring the body gets the restorative rest it needs.
Getting good sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, as it plays a vital role in physical, mental, and emotional functioning. Adequate sleep helps the body repair and rejuvenate, supports cognitive functions such as memory and concentration, and regulates mood and stress levels. Consuming certain foods before bed can help induce sleep due to their specific nutrients that promote relaxation and the production of sleep-regulating hormones. In this article, we share a list of foods you can eat in the second half of your day to induce better sleep.
Foods that can naturally induce sleep at night:
1. Almonds
Almonds are rich in magnesium, a mineral that promotes relaxation and improves sleep quality by reducing inflammation and lowering cortisol levels. Magnesium also supports bone health, regulates blood sugar levels, and enhances muscle function.
2. Kiwi
Kiwi is high in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates sleep. It also contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which can reduce inflammation and enhance sleep quality. The antioxidants in kiwi boost the immune system, support heart health, and improve digestive health due to their high fibre content.
3. Chamomile tea
Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to specific receptors in the brain, promoting relaxation and initiating sleep. Chamomile tea can also reduce inflammation, boost the immune system, and improve skin health.
4. Turkey
Turkey is high in tryptophan, an amino acid that increases the production of serotonin and melatonin, hormones that regulate sleep. It provides high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth, and helps maintain a healthy metabolism.
5. Tart cherry juice
Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. The antioxidants in tart cherries can reduce inflammation, support heart health, and alleviate symptoms of arthritis.
6. Walnuts
Walnuts contain melatonin, omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium, all of which contribute to better sleep quality. Omega-3 fatty acids support brain health, reduce inflammation, and improve heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.
7. Bananas
Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, which help relax muscles and nerves, promoting restful sleep. They also contain tryptophan. Potassium is crucial for heart health, muscle function, and maintaining proper fluid balance in the body.
8. Oats
Oats are a good source of melatonin and complex carbohydrates, which can promote the release of serotonin, aiding sleep. Oats are high in fibre, which supports digestive health, regulates blood sugar levels, and lowers cholesterol.
9. Milk
Milk contains tryptophan and calcium, both of which aid in the production of melatonin and serotonin, promoting sleep. Calcium supports bone health, muscle function, and nerve transmission.
10. Spinach
Spinach is rich in magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which help relax muscles and improve sleep quality. Spinach provides vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and iron, which support immune function, skin health, and red blood cell production.
Incorporating these foods into your diet can naturally improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation and enhancing the production of sleep-regulating hormones. Their additional health benefits further support overall well-being, making them valuable additions to a balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
