Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Has 5 Food Solutions To Get You A Good Night’s Sleep
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says Chamomile Tea is a superstar when it comes to inducing sleep.
Chamomile tea relaxes the mind and improves sleep quality
Are you struggling with sleep problems like Insomnia? Insomnia is a sleeping disorder that makes it hard for you to fall asleep, or you may wake up several times throughout the night. Lack of proper sleep can affect your physical as well as mental well-being in more than one way. If you are also finding it hard to get a good night's sleep, nutritionist Lovneet Batra is at your rescue. No, we are not asking you to break a leg or physically exert yourself to fall asleep. Instead, include any of these five food items. In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares five food items that will treat insomnia, and send you to sleep.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is at the top of the list. The expert states that the main active ingredient in the medicinal herb is withanolides, which carry a host of benefits including the ability to ease stress. The trimethylene glycol in Ashwagandha may bring on sleepiness. It is advised to consume it 30 minutes before bedtime.
Chamomile Tea
In case you are among those who prefer to have a cup of tea or a hot beverage before bedtime, try sipping some chamomile tea. It is a superstar, which is choco-full of apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain, promoting sleepiness.
Almonds
Almonds are full of fibre and good fats. While we remember eating almonds to sharpen our memory, the nutritionist explains that the dry fruit is “a good source of magnesium” which regulates sleep-promoting melatonin.
Pumpkin seeds
A handful of roasted pumpkin seeds can also help you in getting a sound sleep. The expert says that the pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan as well as a good amount of zinc, which further helps the brain in turning tryptophan (amino acid) into serotonin - a chemical that is a forerunner to melatonin.
Nutmeg milk
Another element that will help you in curing your sleeping conditions is nutmeg milk. Milk contains tryptophan, which assists in raising serotonin levels in the body, while nutmeg directly releases serotonin. Nutmeg also has the ability to calm your nerves, hence a glass of milk with a dash of this spice can do wonders.
Dietary choices can play a major role in sleep. Consuming these above-mentioned foods and drinks may help you sleep better.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
