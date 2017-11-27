ASK OUR EXPERTS

10 Foods Known To Make Your Kids Smarter

10 Foods Known To Make Your Kids Smarter

Serve these foods in fancy avatars to your children. They will help in making them the smarty pants you always want them to be!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 27, 2017 04:04 IST
3-Min Read
It is important to feed children with a healthy, balanced diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important to serve your child with food that rich in nutrients
  2. Make fancy-looking dishes so that child is tempted to have them
  3. Almonds facilitate better brain functioning

Children can be fussy eaters. They get attracted to foods that look good, or junk food like noodles, chips, etc. But these foods will in no way contribute either to their health or their physical and mental growth. It is important to feed your children with a healthy diet, which is rich in all the essential nutrients and vitamins. Moreover, kids, when at a nascent age, must also be fed with food that makes them mentally strong and intelligent. So here is a list of foods that will make your kids the smarty pants you've always wanted them to be:

1. Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of Omega 3, which works wonders as a brain booster. They produce DHA, which is an important component of the neurological system.

walnuts are rich in omega 3

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avocados

Though avocados might not be easily available in your nearby market, they are surely something worthy of going an extra mile to be found. They are packed with good fat, which is extremely essential for the brain's proper development during childhood.

avocado has lots of good fats

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Apples

Ever heard of the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away"? Well, this sweet and juicy fruit is also good for your child's brain. Apples comprise antioxidant quercetin, which has been proven to fight off signs of decline in mental skills and make your child be focused and alert.

apples makes children more alert

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in various nutrients essential for the body. Also, oats are known to cut off the bad cholesterol in your child's blood stream, thus clearing the brain's arteries and improving memory.

oats have great health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eggs

Eggs can be the ultimate comfort food for you and your child. It is easy to cook, has multiple variants and is nutritious and delicious at the same time. For the brain, egg yolks help in the formation of neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Acetylcholine facilitates communication between cells and improves memory in children.

eggs helps in improving memory in children

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Yogurt

Yogurt too, is delicious and is rich in calcium and protein. While the good fats in yogurt are vital for brain development, the probiotics in it have proven to enhance better mood, especially when your toddler is experiencing multiple temperaments.

yogurt is vital for brain development

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy greens vegetable should be an essential component of your child's meal. They help in protecting the brain from harmful radicals. They also facilitate the neurological functions in the body.

green veggies facilitate neurological functions

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Fish

Once in a while, it is good if you serve fish to your children. Fatty fish like salmon has high content of omega-3 fatty acids which are essential requirement for the brain's development.

salmon comprises omega 3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Olive oil

Children would hardly get to know if you replace regular cooking oil with olive oil. It is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, another essential requirement for brain's development.

olive oil has monounsaturated fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Almonds

Apart from the fatty acids, almonds contain protein, which repairs damaged brain cells and keep your child's brain functioning at its best. 

almonds garner brain development

Photo Credit: iStock

