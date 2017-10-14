Top 10 Diaper Bag Essentials You Must Have
These 10 items are a must have in your diaper bag. Take note of these essentials.
Diaper bag essentials you must have
HIGHLIGHTS
- A well-packed diaper bag can truly save from all possible baby accidents
- Remember to carry some diaper rash cream as well
- A multi-purpose item like a blanket to cover your baby is a must
Babies are fussy and rather unpredictable, no doubt. An 'accident' can happen anytime, anywhere. Moreover, sometimes your baby demands his or her favorite toy by crying and wailing, much to everyone's chagrin. Thus, a well-packed diaper bag can truly save the day. The contents usually depend on how old your child is, how long you'll be out, where you're going, and how prepared you like to be. But of course, there are always some basics and essentials. Confused about what to put in, and what to leave out of the bag? Here are our top ten diaper bag essentials.
Also read: How To Keep Your Baby Clean
1. Diapers
Considering this is a 'diaper bag', this should be the first item to go in there. A good rule is to carry one for each hour you'll be out, and then a few extras as well. Remember to carry some diaper rash cream as well.
Also read: 5 Amazing Ways To Prevent Diaper Rash In Children
2. Baby wipes and tissues
These are extremely important, and work as a quick, portable solution when you don't have access to water or a proper, spacious area to change your baby's diaper.
3. Hand sanitizer
This is a must have to clean and disinfect your hands, for both before, and after changing your baby's diaper. This is essential as there may not always be a sink or washroom around.
4. Plastic/biodegradable bags
You must always have these handy to easily store or dispose of soiled clothes, diapers, etc.
5. Milk bottles with formula/breast milk
This is an obvious one. Moreover, if you're bottle feeding, carry expressed breast milk with you.
6. Food/snacks
Depending on your child's age, this could range from small jars of baby food to small snacks or finger foods.
7. Extra clothes
As mentioned earlier, babies are rather unpredictable- especially when it comes to throwing up, drooling, or 'relieving' themselves. This may often warrant a change of clothing, and it's best to have a few on hand.
8. Comfort items
These include sippy-cups with milk, water, or juice, pacifiers, small toys, etc.
9. Blanket
This is a great multi-purpose item- you can use it to cover your baby, keep him/her warm, as a nursing cover, a burp cloth, a changing pad, etc.
10. Sun-hat and sunscreen
It is extremely important for your baby to be protected from the sun. Moreover, you should be extra careful with bald and/or fair-skinned infants. A sun-hat, while covering their face, helps protect the back of their neck too.