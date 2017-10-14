ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 10 Diaper Bag Essentials You Must Have

Top 10 Diaper Bag Essentials You Must Have

These 10 items are a must have in your diaper bag. Take note of these essentials.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 14, 2017 02:06 IST
2-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A well-packed diaper bag can truly save from all possible baby accidents
  2. Remember to carry some diaper rash cream as well
  3. A multi-purpose item like a blanket to cover your baby is a must

Babies are fussy and rather unpredictable, no doubt. An 'accident' can happen anytime, anywhere. Moreover, sometimes your baby demands his or her favorite toy by crying and wailing, much to everyone's chagrin. Thus, a well-packed diaper bag can truly save the day. The contents usually depend on how old your child is, how long you'll be out, where you're going, and how prepared you like to be. But of course, there are always some basics and essentials. Confused about what to put in, and what to leave out of the bag? Here are our top ten diaper bag essentials. 

Also read: How To Keep Your Baby Clean

1. Diapers

Considering this is a 'diaper bag', this should be the first item to go in there. A good rule is to carry one for each hour you'll be out, and then a few extras as well. Remember to carry some diaper rash cream as well.

Also read: 5 Amazing Ways To Prevent Diaper Rash In Children

2. Baby wipes and tissues

These are extremely important, and work as a quick, portable solution when you don't have access to water or a proper, spacious area to change your baby's diaper.

diaper bag essentials you must have

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Hand sanitizer

This is a must have to clean and disinfect your hands, for both before, and after changing your baby's diaper. This is essential as there may not always be a sink or washroom around.

4. Plastic/biodegradable bags

You must always have these handy to easily store or dispose of soiled clothes, diapers, etc.

5. Milk bottles with formula/breast milk

This is an obvious one. Moreover, if you're bottle feeding, carry expressed breast milk with you.

diaper bag essentials you must have

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Food/snacks

Depending on your child's age, this could range from small jars of baby food to small snacks or finger foods.

7. Extra clothes

As mentioned earlier, babies are rather unpredictable- especially when it comes to throwing up, drooling, or 'relieving' themselves. This may often warrant a change of clothing, and it's best to have a few on hand.

diaper bag essentials you must have

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Comfort items

These include sippy-cups with milk, water, or juice, pacifiers, small toys, etc.

diaper bag essentials you must have

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Blanket

This is a great multi-purpose item- you can use it to cover your baby, keep him/her warm, as a nursing cover, a burp cloth, a changing pad, etc.

10. Sun-hat and sunscreen

It is extremely important for your baby to be protected from the sun. Moreover, you should be extra careful with bald and/or fair-skinned infants. A sun-hat, while covering their face, helps protect the back of their neck too. 


