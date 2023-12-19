10 Ayurvedic Herbs Rich In Vitamins & Why We Should Incorporate Them In Our Diet
Read on as we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs that are good for our health and rich in vitamins.
Ayurvedic herbs are an integral part of the ancient Indian system of medicine called Ayurveda. These herbs are derived from various plants, roots, leaves, bark, and seeds, and are used to promote overall well-being and balance in the body.
While Ayurvedic herbs do contain various nutrients and compounds, it is important to note that they may not necessarily be rich in vitamins. The nutrient content of these herbs can vary depending on the specific herb and its preparation.
Ayurvedic herbs are believed to have numerous health benefits and can help boost our health in different ways. In this article, we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs that are good for our health and rich in vitamins.
10 Vitamin-rich Ayurvedic herbs you must incorporate in your diet:
1. Ashwagandha
This herb is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants. Incorporating ashwagandha in our diet can help boost immunity, reduce stress, improve brain function, and increase energy levels.
2. Tulsi (Holy Basil)
Tulsi is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium and iron. It has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Including tulsi in our diet can improve digestion, detoxify the body, and enhance respiratory health.
3. Triphala
Triphala is a combination of three fruits: Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki. It is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Triphala improves digestion, strengthens the immune system, and supports weight loss.
4. Amalaki (Indian gooseberry)
Amalaki is one of the richest sources of vitamin C. It also contains vitamins A, B, and E, as well as minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium. Consuming amalaki can boost immunity, improve digestion, promote healthy skin, and enhance hair health.
5. Brahmi
Brahmi is a herb rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E. It also contains antioxidants that protect the brain and nervous system, improving memory, focus, and overall cognitive function.
6. Neem
Neem is a vitamin-rich herb with vitamins A, B, C, and E. It has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. Adding neem to our diet can purify the blood, improve digestion, and promote healthy skin.
7. Shatavari
Shatavari is abundant in vitamins A, C, and E. It also contains essential minerals like calcium and iron. This herb helps balance hormones, reduce stress, boost fertility, and improve digestion.
8. Guduchi (giloy)
Guduchi is a powerful herb with vitamins A, C, and E. It is known for its immune-enhancing properties, helping to fight off infections, improve liver health, and detoxify the body.
9. Manjistha
Manjistha is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals like iron and calcium. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, improving skin health, detoxifying the body, and supporting liver function.
10. Haritaki
Haritaki contains vitamins A and C, as well as minerals like iron, calcium, and potassium. It aids digestion, promotes detoxification, improves heart health, and supports weight loss.
Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs in our diet provides us with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can boost our overall health. These nutrients strengthen our immune system, enhance brain function, improve digestion, detoxify the body, promote healthy skin and hair, and support overall well-being. However, it is always advisable to consult a qualified practitioner before taking any Ayurvedic herbs to ensure they are suitable for your specific needs and health conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
