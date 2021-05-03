Liver Disease And Pregnancy: 7 Superfoods To Keep Liver Healthy During Pregnancy
Liver health: It is essential to keep your liver healthy especially during pregnancy. Here are some liver-friendly foods you must add to your diet.
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you keep your liver healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Take care of your liver during pregnancy with a healthy diet
- Add foods rich in antioxidants to your diet
- Do not miss healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids
Pregnancy is a special time for every woman and it is during this time we need to focus more on our diet to keep any illness at bay. A nourishing diet is essential for healthy development for the baby. Healthy eating during pregnancy ensures our entire system is in the best of health to welcome the young one. Liver is the most important organ and is responsible for detoxing your body. A healthy liver makes the entire human body feel healthy. However, it is prone to certain diseases that can vary from mild to severe especially during pregnancy.
A healthy liver is important at all times so that if you do fall pregnant your liver can cope with an increased workload during pregnancy. A high nutritional status and a healthy weight will help to prevent liver problems during pregnancy to a great extent. Here are eight superfoods you can add to your pregnancy diet to keep liver healthy.
Liver health: Add these superfoods to your diet for diet for a healthy liver
1. Fish
Salmon is one of the best sources of Omega-3 fatty acids that are important in improving the liver condition. It helps reduce inflammation and break down of accumulated fat in the cells. Another good option to get the required quantity is this nutrient is to take supplements if you aren't getting enough from eating fish or seafood. Tuna and sardines are other examples of Omega-3 rich foods, however, these usually come in cans and canned foods are strictly not allowed during pregnancy. Also, check with your expert before taking supplements.
2. Green tea
Green tea is a famous herbal tea. Being rich in antioxidants, it helps in the liver functions and protects it from harmful toxins.
3. Garlic
Garlic is rich in allicin, which is known for antioxidant and antibiotic properties. Studies show that garlic helps our body produce and release enzymes that flushes out the toxins from the liver. Additionally, being rich in many natural compounds, garlic also boosts the work of antioxidants in the body.
4. Grapefruit
Apart from being juicy and delicious, grapefruits help in repairing liver damage. The high level of vitamin C and antioxidants in grapefruits help flush out all the toxins from the body, therefore, protecting the cells and repairing the damage in the liver.
5. Berries
Berries such as cranberries and blueberries contain anthocyanins that protect the liver from damage. These antioxidants also improve the immune response of the liver.
Berries also got nutrients called polyphenols that may help protect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which often goes hand in hand with obesity and high cholesterol. Some other polyphenol rich foods include dark chocolate, olives, and plums.
6. Pomegranate
Pomegranate is one of the most recommended foods for pregnant women due to its potassium and vitamin C content. It also plays a role to improve haemoglobin count in your blood. Additionally, the fruit contains many antioxidants including ellagic acid, which is gaining strides in cancer research.
7. Beetroot
Beetroot is, no doubt, a healthy root vegetable that is beneficial for people of all ages and it also proves useful to pregnant women. The antioxidants, minerals and vitamins present in beetroot help improve your immunity and protect against infections during pregnancy. It also improves the bile flow that helps in breaking down the toxic waste.
Eat a healthy diet and follow all the guidelines given by your doctor. Do not overdose your diet with any food. Also, do not take supplements without consulting your doctor.
(Dr Archana Dawan Bajaj, Gyneacologist, obstetrician and IVF expert. Nurture IVF)
