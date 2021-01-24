Diet For A Healthy Liver: Here's Everything You Need To Know
The liver is the center point of metabolism and needs to work effectively to breakdown and metabolism all the constituents in the body. Anything from food to supplements needs to be metabolised by the liver. It is essential for excess oestrogen, in cases of prevalent oestrogen dominance to be expelled out of the blood circulation, which is a pivotal role played by the liver. Thereby introducing foods that help the liver cleanse are a must. Keeping in mind that there are two phases in the liver detox pathway, there are different foods that support different pathways to effectively make it work.
The foods that can help liver health
Fruits- Apples, avocados, beets, and carrots
Vegetables- Cooked cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, collard greens, and Brussels sprouts and Arugulas.
Green tea
Protein- eggs, fish and bone broth
Herbs that support the liver- Coriander, milk thistle and turmeric
1. For the liver to work with the right kind of support, Glutathione as a master potent antioxidant plays an important role in the same. Glutathione is known to protect the body from cell damage and avoid inflammation and help to renew the cells, it helps in the same way to protect the liver. Foods high on Glutathione are okra, avocado, kale and asparagus
2. Foods that help to increase glutathione naturally are high on Vitamin C and Vitamin E and selenium rich foods help reduce oxidation of the cells.
- Consuming foods high in vitamin C and E, like almonds, avocado, berries, grapefruit, oranges, peppers, sunflower seeds and tomatoes.
- Including selenium-rich foods, like Brazil nuts and fish
- Including sulfur-rich foods in the diet that support and stimulate glutathione production such as garlic, onions and cruciferous vegetables.
- Milk thistle herb helps stimulate phase 2 detox and increases glutathione activity
3. Foods that help to support liver health also contains natural amounts of progesterone. Progesterone is the hormone that helps to shed the lining, often are low on progesterone which is due to B6 deficiency. This leads to issues with mood swings, terrible PMS and migraines.
Foods high in B6 are as follows
- Carrots
- Sweet Potato
- Spinach
- Avocado
- Green peas
- Bananas
- Eggs
- Salmon
4. Omega 3 is another great food option as it helps to increase the C2 pathway, which produces a beneficial anti estrogenic metabolite pathway while, C16 does exactly the opposite. Omega helps to create a pathway that is fat which is more helpful for the system and should be used. The sources of omega are chia seeds, walnuts, fish, and pumpkin seeds.
5. Magnesium is great since it helps to calm down the system and the immune system cells. It also helps to clear the oestrogen completely after being metabolised, it also helps to facilitate and regulate hormone levels. Sources of magnesium are nuts seeds, green leafy vegetables and dairy.
(Janvi Chitalia is an Integrative Gut Microbiome Health Coach and Functional Nutritionist. She is based in Mumbai and Founder of Body Cocoon, a Nutrition and Fitness Studio.)
