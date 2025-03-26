Home »  Liver »  Warning Signs of Liver Disease and Prevention Tips

  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Mar 26, 2025 06:24 IST
4-Min Read
The liver is one of the most vital organs in the human body, responsible for detoxifying harmful substances, aiding digestion, and regulating metabolism. However, poor lifestyle habits, alcohol consumption, viral infections, and obesity can lead to liver diseases, including fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis. Liver diseases often progress silently, showing symptoms only when significant damage has occurred. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), liver diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide. Recognising the warning signs early and making lifestyle modifications can help prevent severe liver damage. In this article, we discuss the key warning signs of liver disease and essential prevention tips to maintain liver health.

Warning signs of liver disease

Liver disease often progresses gradually, making it essential to be aware of early warning signs. If these symptoms of liver disease persist, seeking medical attention is crucial.



1. Persistent fatigue and weakness

Unexplained tiredness is one of the earliest signs of liver disease, as the liver's reduced efficiency in filtering toxins affects energy levels.



2. Jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes)

A yellowish tint to the skin and eyes indicates excessive bilirubin in the blood, a clear sign of liver dysfunction.

3. Abdominal pain and swelling

Pain or a feeling of heaviness in the upper right abdomen may suggest an inflamed or enlarged liver. In advanced cases, fluid accumulation (ascites) causes noticeable abdominal swelling.

4. Dark urine and pale stools

Dark-coloured urine and light-coloured stools may indicate bile duct obstruction or impaired liver function.

5. Unexplained weight loss and loss of appetite

A sudden decline in appetite or unintended weight loss could signal liver disease, particularly in cases of liver cirrhosis or hepatitis.

6. Nausea and vomiting

Digestive issues, including frequent nausea and vomiting, can occur due to the liver's inability to process toxins effectively.

7. Skin itching and easy bruising

Liver dysfunction reduces the production of clotting proteins, leading to increased bruising. Bile buildup in the bloodstream can also cause persistent skin itching.

8. Swelling in legs and ankles

Poor liver function can cause fluid retention in the lower body, leading to swelling in the legs and ankles (edema).

9. Mental confusion or memory loss

Severe liver disease may cause hepatic encephalopathy, leading to memory problems, difficulty concentrating, or confusion due to toxin buildup in the brain.

10. Increased sensitivity to alcohol and medications

A damaged liver struggles to metabolise alcohol and drugs properly, making individuals more prone to side effects and intoxication.

Prevention tips for liver disease

Maintaining a healthy liver requires conscious lifestyle choices. Here are some effective ways to protect and improve liver function.

1. Eat a liver-friendly diet

a. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

b. Include liver-boosting foods like garlic, turmeric, beetroot, walnuts, and green leafy vegetables.

c. Reduce intake of processed foods, trans fats, and excessive sugar, which contribute to fatty liver disease.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity increases the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Engaging in regular exercise and adopting portion control can prevent liver fat accumulation.

3. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol intake can lead to alcoholic liver disease and cirrhosis. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends limiting alcohol intake to moderate levels, one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water helps the liver flush out toxins efficiently and improves overall liver function.

5. Get vaccinated for hepatitis

Hepatitis B and C are major causes of liver disease. Vaccination and safe hygiene practices help prevent viral liver infections.

6. Avoid self-medication and excessive painkillers

Overuse of painkillers, antibiotics, and herbal supplements can harm the liver. Always consult a doctor before taking any medications.

7. Exercise regularly

Physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces liver fat, and improves blood circulation, preventing liver diseases.

8. Practice safe hygiene and sanitation

Maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding sharing personal items, and consuming clean, well-cooked food can prevent viral hepatitis and other liver infections.

9. Control diabetes and high cholesterol

Diabetes and high cholesterol increase the risk of fatty liver disease. Monitoring blood sugar and cholesterol levels can help protect liver health.

10. Get regular liver check-ups

Routine liver function tests can help detect any early signs of liver damage. If you have risk factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption, or a family history of liver disease, regular screening is essential.

The liver plays a critical role in keeping the body healthy, and liver diseases often remain undetected until they reach an advanced stage. Making simple lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, staying active, limiting alcohol, and avoiding risky behaviours, can significantly reduce the risk of liver disease. Taking proactive steps today can help ensure a healthier liver and a longer life.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases