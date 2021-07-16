Fatty Liver Diet: Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid
The liver plays several important roles in the human body. An unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle have increases the risk of fatty liver disease during the past years. Here are some diet tips you should follow to reduce the risk.
Liver health: Add plenty of fruits and vegetables to your diet for a healthy liver
The liver is the largest solid organ of the human body. It is responsible for multiple essential functions. The liver removes toxins and produces bile juice for the digestion process. An unhealthy diet, a sedentary lifestyle and obesity significantly increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Fatty liver is characterised by the deposition of extra fat in the liver. Your diet has a strong influence on your liver health. Making a few simple changes in your diet can help ensure a healthy liver. Here are some do's and don'ts you should be following.
Do's and don'ts for fatty liver diet
What to eat-
Your liver-friendly diet should include plenty of fruits and vegetables. You should also load up your diet with high-fibre foods like legumes and whole grains. Some studies have also shown that drinking coffee is also beneficial for those at a higher risk of liver diseases. When it comes to vegetables, do not forget to add plenty of green vegetables to your diet including spinach, kale and more.
You should also have foods that can help control inflammation. Fatty fishes provide you with healthy fats and reduce inflammation. Other than these add nuts, fibre-rich foods and green tea to your diet.
What to avoid-
You should avoid high-processed foods to keep your liver healthy. It will also boost your overall health. Foods loaded with added sugar and salt should also be avoided.
Also, stay away from refined foods. Alcohol is one of the major causes of fatty liver. There you should strictly avoid alcohol consumption.
Other than diet, you should also exercise regularly to keep your liver healthy. Staying physically active is beneficial for your overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
