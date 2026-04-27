Beetroot, Spinach, Broccoli: Nutritionist Lists Foods That May Help Reverse Fatty Liver
The expert explains that fatty liver develops in four stages, with most people currently in Stage 1 or 2, where symptoms are either mild or completely absent.
Fatty liver is silent but it's extremely common
HIGHLIGHTS
- More than one in three Indians have fatty liver disease, mostly unaware of it
- Fatty liver develops in four stages, with early stages showing mild or no symptoms
- The condition is reversible, especially in early stages with timely intervention
More than one in three Indians are living with fatty liver disease and a majority of them are unaware of it, according to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.
She explains that fatty liver develops in four stages, with most people currently in Stage 1 or 2, where symptoms are either mild or completely absent. This makes it difficult to detect early, as there are often no visible warning signs such as pain or discomfort.
The nutritionist states that the condition is reversible, especially in its early phases. "Fatty liver can be reversed from Stage 3 to Stage 2 within three months because the liver has the ability to regenerate, but only if you act early," she says.
"What makes it tricky is that liver enzymes can sometimes appear normal, even when metabolic stress, insulin resistance, or inflammation are quietly affecting the liver," she wrote in the caption.
Rashi Chowdhary explains that fatty liver doesn't happen overnight, as it moves through stages. "Understanding what's happening early can make a big difference in protecting long-term liver health," she says.
The nutritionist explains that fatty liver is not caused by eating excess fat, a popular belief. Instead, it is largely caused by high consumption of sugar, refined carbohydrates and insulin resistance - all of which are common in typical Indian diets.
"The liver converts excess sugar into fat. Even a 7 to 10 percent reduction in body weight can significantly reduce fatty liver, and this has been clinically proven," she adds.
She recommends making simple but consistent dietary changes and suggests including black coffee daily, which may help reduce inflammation. Foods such as beetroot, spinach, methi seeds, broccoli, cabbage, eggs, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds can be added to the diet multiple times a week.
These foods provide essential nutrients like choline, antioxidants and sulfur compounds that support liver function. They help enhance fat metabolism, boost glutathione production and improve the liver's detoxification processes. At the same time, reducing sugar and gluten intake is key to managing the condition.
"Fatty liver is silent but it's extremely common and reversible, but only if you catch it early and you act on it," Rashi says.
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