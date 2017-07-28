The Secret To A Healthy Liver For Life
Your liver is the most important organ of your body and you really cannot afford to ignore this essential organ by bringing some simple lifestyle and diet changes. Read on to find out some easy ways to keep your liver fine and healthy
Keep your liver healthy by bringing simple changes in your lifestyle
HIGHLIGHTS
Your Liver is the most essential organ in your body as it helps in digestion and absorption on nutrients. While we usually keep an eye on our bowel movement, heart rates, kidney functioning but unfortunately you don't really pay attention to this most important and largest body organ. This brown colored organ produces bile juice which helps in digestion and assimilation process. Not taking care of this organ can affect your overall health and can dampen the functioning of other organs in the body.
While there are many medicinal supplements which can improve your liver's health, there are many easy and natural ways to keep your liver fine and healthy-
1. Opt for good fats
Eating food containing omega-3 fatty acids can keep your liver fine and healthy. The omega-3 acids lowers down bad cholesterol in your body and will keep you away from dreadful diseases. Healthy seeds, cumin, soy milk, nuts are among the many food items which contains high amount of good fats.
2. Load Your plates with Vitamin D and E
Green leaves and eggs are rich sources of vitamin D and E which not only eases off your liver's function but also keeps you safe from indigestion problems and unregulated bowel movements.
3. Cut short on unhealthy carbs
Unhealthy carbs comes with excessive intake of desserts containing high amount of sugar and harmful preservatives. Sticking to rice, corn, potatoes and grains improves your liver's health.
4. Quit Alcohol
Alcohol reduces your body's metabolism and interferes with your digestion process. The bile producing strength of your liver gets trampled down if you don't keep a check on your everyday alcohol intake. Thus, quit alcohol and stay fit and healthy.
5. Exercise Regularly
Exercising on regular basis not only tucks in your bulges but also keeps your liver superfine and healthy. Jogging or aerobic exercises for 30 minutes every day works amazingly on your liver's health.
6. Add some cumin to your everyday diet
Cumin seeds are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and many more vital nutrients. These can be easily added to your everyday diet which not just improves your liver but also spice-up your food.