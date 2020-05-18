ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  HIV/AIDS »  World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020: Know The Significance; Symptoms And Risk Factors For HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020: Know The Significance; Symptoms And Risk Factors For HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020: The day is meant to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and the need to have to a vaccine against HIV. Here's everything you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 18, 2020 02:26 IST
2-Min Read
World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020: Know The Significance; Symptoms And Risk Factors For HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Vaccine Day is obsereved on May 18

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Around 37.9 million people were living with HIV globally in 2019
  2. It is thus important to have vaccine against HIV
  3. AIDS is the most advanced stage of HIV

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18. The day is observed in order to raise awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV, which causes AIDS) and the need to have a vaccine against HIV. It has been four decades since the outbreak of HIV/AIDS epidemic and there's still no vaccine. According to the World Health Organization, AIDS has claimed approximately 32 million lives till now and has affected 75 million people across the globe. It is because of these reasons that HIV vaccine awareness day or World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed.


RELATED STORIES
related

This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

The once-a-day pill, called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), can reduce the risk of HIV acquisition by over 85 per cent when taken consistently.

related

Why Many Shy Away From Hearing Aids And Over-The-Counter Devices

Hearing loss affects nearly a third of adults between 65 and 74 and half of those 75 and older, according to the National Institutes of Health. But only about 20 percent of those who could benefit from hearing aids have used them.

World AIDS Vaccine Day: Know the significance

Vaccines are the most cost-effective and powerful tool to prevent deadly viral infections. It is important to have AIDS vaccine as around 37.9 million people were living with HIV globally in 2019, according to research journal Avert.

HIV targets the immune system and weakens people's defence systems against infections and some types of cancer. The virus destroys and impairs function of immune cells. People infected with HIV gradually become immunodeficient. This puts you at risk of a wide range of infections, cancer and disease which people with an efficient immune function can fight off.

AIDS is the most advanced stage of HIV. It can take from two to 15 years to develop if not treated. According to WHO, AIDS is defined by development of certain cancers, infections or severe clinical manifestations.

Signs and symptoms of HIV/AIDS

HIV can cause symptoms depending on the stage of infection. People with HIV tend to be most infectious during first few months after being infected. Many people remain unaware of their status until the disease progressed to an advanced stage.

People experience the following few symptoms during initial stages:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Rash
  • Sore throat

As the infection progresses, it weakens the immune system further. The signs and symptoms include:

Weight loss

  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Diarrhoea
  • Cough
  • Tuberculosis
  • Bacterial infections
  • Cancer

The likes of last three symptoms in the aforementioned list begin to appear if you don't get treatment for HIV/AIDS.

HIV/AIDS: Transmission and risk factors

Exchange of body fluids like blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal infections can lead to transmission of HIV. The infection can be transmitted from mother to her child during pregnancy and delivery. HIV does not spread through day-to-day contact like shaking hands, sharing personal objects, food or water.

One is at risk of contracting HIV in case of having unprotected intercourse, having other sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea, chlamydia, herpes, sharing needles and other injection equipment, receiving unsafe injections, blood transfusions and tissue transplantation, etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Yoga Poses That Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients
Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com