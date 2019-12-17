Winter Heart Health: Control The Risk Of Heart Diseases During Winter Season With These Tips
Heart health: The winter season increases the risk of heart diseases. An individual is at a higher risk of a heart attack during the winter season. One can make several changes to fight this increased risk of heart diseases. Here are some tips that might help.
Heart health: Winter season can increase the risk of heart diseases
HIGHLIGHTS
- Winter season can affect your health in various ways
- The cold weather can affect your heart health
- Regular exercise can help you boost heart health
During the winter season, you need to pay a little extra attention to your heart health. According to studies, heart diseases risk increases during the winter season. Winter season can affect your heart health. Those already suffering from heart diseases need to follow the right precautions. Heart attacks are also common during the winter season. An individual can also experience various risk factors which can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases like high blood pressure. But what exactly contributes to an increased risk of heart diseases in winter season? Here's some expert advice on the same.
Heart health: How cold weather can affect heart health?
Dr. Naresh Kumar Goyal explains, "winters pose a challenge on people with existing cardiac issues such as heart failure, arrhythmia, angina and more. This is due to the low temperature and common breathing issues associated with the season and pollution. People suffering from heart problems and blood pressure issues should keep themselves warm. While the body does this to maintain a normal temperature, it reduces the supply of oxygen to the vital organs. Apart from this, the heart is also under immense pressure to work at a higher pace to maintain blood flow and body temperature. Regular exercise should be done to keep the body warm and active."
Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet
Here's how you can boost heart health
Minor changes can help you fight the adverse effect of cold weather on your heart. A sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits are some leading causes of heart diseases. Some of the healthy practices which can help you control the risk of heart diseases may include-
- Dress properly so that you feel warm throughout the day
- Eat a healthy diet and add more nuts to your diet like almonds or walnuts
- Exercise regularly to boost heart health and also reduce other risk factors linked with heart diseases
- Do not smoke
- If you are overweight, try losing weight
- Manage stress as it can also affect your heart health
Also read: Heart Health: These Essential Vitamins And Mineral Should Be A Part Of Your Diet For A Healthy Heart
(Dr. Naresh Kumar Goyal, Associate Director, Interventional Cardiology, Max Super Specilaity Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)
Also read: Heart Health: Simple Lifestyle Modifications To Lower Your Heart Disease Risk
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.