Heart Health: These Essential Vitamins And Mineral Should Be A Part Of Your Diet For A Healthy Heart

Heart health: A healthy diet is extremely important for a healthy heart. Some essential nutrients can help in controlling heart diseases and other factors associated with the risk of heart diseases. Here are some essential vitamins and minerals you must try.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Nov 19, 2019 03:30 IST
3-Min Read
Heart Health: These Essential Vitamins And Mineral Should Be A Part Of Your Diet For A Healthy Heart

Heart health: You diet can affect your heart health in various ways

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Heart health depends on various lifestyle habits
  2. Some foods can help in controlling the risk of heart diseases
  3. Add more vitamin C in your diet for better heart health

To maintain a healthy heart you need to take care of many lifestyle and dietary habits. Minor changes in your lifestyle can result in better heart health. A sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating majorly increase the risk of heart diseases. The foods you eat affect your heart health. Some foods are excellent for heart health. Similarly, some essential vitamins and minerals can benefit your heart health. Some of them can help in controlling the various risk factors associated with heart diseases while others directly benefit heart health. Here are some vitamins and minerals which should be a part of your diet to maintain a healthy heart.

Heart health: Essential vitamins and minerals for health health


1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for your health in many ways. This is also important for your heart health. Studies have also claimed that low level of vitamin B12 is linked with increased risk of heart diseases. Vitamin B12 helps in producing red blood cells. So it is extremely important for heart health. Some food sources of vitamin B12 include chicken, fishes and shellfish such as trout, salmon or tuna fish and eggs. Vitamin B12 is present in animal products majorly. Some of the vegetarian food sources may include- yogurt, low-fat milk, fortified dairy, cheese, fortified cereals and natural yeast.

Also read: 5 Superfoods To Get Rid Of Cholesterol Woes Forever

e00dmkd8

Heart health: Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to an increased risk of heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps in fighting various risk factors that contribute to heart diseases. High blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels are major contributors to heart diseases. Vitamin C helps in controlling these risk factors. This reduces the overall risk of heart diseases. Citrus fruits are the best sources of vitamin C. It is present in many foods. Some of the best sources of vitamin C are- lemon, oranges, grapefruit, kiwi, broccoli, guava, cauliflower, papaya and strawberries.

Also read: Not Just Weight Loss Intermittent Fasting Can Help You Lead Longer, Healthier Life Too; Know Other Health Benefits Of Following This Diet

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are extremely beneficial for heart health. Consumption of omega-3 helps in controlling the risk of heart diseases and various risk factors associated with it. It helps in improving cholesterol levels by promoting levels of good cholesterol and reducing the levels of bad cholesterol. Omega-3 also controls inflammation and prevents the formation of blood clots. It is also beneficial for your blood pressure numbers. Some food sources of omega-3 fatty acids include- salmon, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, kidney beans and soybean oil.

lp6jl4gg

Add more omega-3 to your diet to control the risk of heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Heart Health: Simple Lifestyle Modifications To Lower Your Heart Disease Risk

Heart is one of the essential organs of the human body you need to follow a healthy lifestyle to fight the risk of heart diseases. Along with a healthy diet you need to exercise regularly for a healthy heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

