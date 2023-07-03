Vitamin D For Heart Health: Here's How It Works
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating blood pressure levels, here are other reasons why it is essential for our heart health.
You can increase your vitamin D intake by sunbathing and consuming foods rich in Vitamin D
Vitamin D greatly influences our heart health. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that primarily plays a crucial role in regulating calcium and phosphorus levels in the body, which are vital for bone health. However, emerging research suggests that vitamin D may also have an impact on cardiovascular health. Continue reading as we discuss some ways in which vitamin D boosts our heart health.
7 Ways in which vitamin D boosts heart health:
1. Regulation of blood pressure
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating blood pressure levels. Research has shown that individuals with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to have hypertension or high blood pressure. Vitamin D helps to maintain healthy blood vessel function and reduce inflammation, which in turn helps to control blood pressure levels.
2. Improved vascular function
Vitamin D has been found to enhance vascular function by promoting the dilation of blood vessels and reducing endothelial dysfunction. Endothelial cells line the inner walls of blood vessels and are responsible for regulating blood flow. Vitamin D improves the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps to relax blood vessels, thereby improving their function and maintaining optimal blood flow throughout the body.
3. Reduction in Inflammation
Vitamin D possesses anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to prevent or reduce inflammation in the cardiovascular system. Chronic inflammation has been linked to the development of various heart diseases, including heart failure, atherosclerosis, and coronary artery disease. By reducing inflammation, vitamin D can help protect against these conditions.
4. Lowered risk of coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is a condition characterised by the narrowing of arteries that supply blood to the heart. Vitamin D helps to inhibit the proliferation of smooth muscle cells in the arterial walls, which can lead to the formation of plaques. Vitamin D also helps to prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which is another significant risk factor for coronary artery disease.
5. Reduction in blood clotting
Vitamin D has antithrombotic properties, meaning it helps to prevent the formation of blood clots or thrombosis. Blood clots can block the blood vessels that supply the heart and lead to heart attacks. Vitamin D aids in maintaining appropriate levels of clotting factors and inhibits the production of proteins that promote clot formation, reducing the risk of thrombosis.
6. Protection against heart failure
Studies have shown a potential link between vitamin D deficiency and an increased risk of heart failure. Vitamin D helps to regulate the system which controls blood pressure and fluid balance. When this system is disturbed, it can lead to heart failure. Adequate vitamin D levels help to protect against this condition by maintaining the proper functioning of the renin-angiotensin system.
7. Enhanced cardiac muscle function
Vitamin D receptors are present in the heart muscle cells, and vitamin D plays a role in their optimal function. Adequate levels of vitamin D have been associated with improved cardiac muscle contraction, relaxation, and overall heart function. These benefits can contribute to a healthy heart and lower the risk of heart diseases.
It's important to note that while vitamin D supplementation may provide some benefits, it is also essential to maintain a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity to support overall heart health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.