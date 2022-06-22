Nmami Agarwal Talks About 4 Important Food Items That Help You Control High Blood Pressure
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal throws light on foods that can help control your high blood pressure.
Beetroots help open-up blood vessels which is ideal for people with high bp
High Blood Pressure is a common problem faced by many. Also referred to as a "silent killer," it may lead to some major heart disease. Although it doesn't have any major symptoms as such, it can, however, prove to be fatal also. You need to dilate, relax or widen your arteries or veins to lower the blood pressure to deal with this problem.
If you have high blood pressure, it's advisable to make some lifestyle changes that would benefit your body and support you in dealing with this issue. There are some food items that you must consume to keep your high blood pressure in control. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a video on Instagram discussing four food items that would help you in this regard.
Nmami Agarwal shares the following four food items to control high blood pressure:
1. Green leafy vegetables
The green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce carry a high amount of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants. All these elements help you in keeping your blood pressure in check.
2. Bananas
This bright yellow fruit is rich in potassium which helps in regulating high blood pressure.
3. Beetroot
Beetroot is rich in nitric oxide which helps open up your blood vessels.
4. Garlic
Garlic is a natural antibiotic and antifungal food that also increases the production of nitric oxide. It relaxes your muscles and dilates the blood vessels which further reduces your blood pressure.
There are more food items that benefit the body in many other different ways as well. Just like the aforementioned food items can help in controlling blood pressure, there are other vitamin c-rich vegetables and fruits that help one in building strong immunity. Nmami Agarwal talks about four food items that can help boost immunity. Oranges and sweet lime are great sources of vitamin C and help with immunity building. Kiwi, a rich source of vitamin C, is also packed with vitamin C. Hot green chillies also work like magic for the body. They not only amp up the taste of food but also contribute to strengthening immunity. And strawberries of course. You must never mix strawberries whenever they come in winter.
You can decide which food items your body needs and start consuming them with sheer diligence if you want to stay healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.