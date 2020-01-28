Skip Salt, Sprinkle These On Your Food To Control High Blood Pressure
Here's how cinnamon and flax seeds can help you control high blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is affecting a huge population these days. If left untreated high blood pressure can significantly increase the risk of heart diseases. Your diet can affect your blood pressure numbers. A healthy diet can help you achieve healthy blood pressure numbers. Along with a healthy diet, regular exercise is another effective way to fight hypertension naturally. To control your blood pressure numbers it is advised to reduce salt consumption. You must also add fibre-rich foods to your diet. You can make some simple modifications to fight high blood pressure. Keep the salt shaker away and choose some healthy alternates. If you are suffering from hypertension you can add cinnamon and flax seeds to your diet.
High blood pressure: Sprinkle cinnamon and flax seeds to control hypertension
1. Cinnamon for high blood pressure
To maintain healthy blood pressure numbers you can sprinkle some cinnamon on your food. It is a tasty seasoning which will enhance the taste of your food as well as benefit your health in various ways. Studies have highlighted the use of cinnamon to fight the risk of hypertension. Cinnamon is also good for diabetics as it helps in controlling blood sugar levels. It also promotes weight loss and better heart health. It is also beneficial in controlling the symptoms of PCOD. You can sprinkle cinnamon on foods, smoothies or shakes.
2. Flax seeds for high blood pressure
Flax seeds are loaded with multiple health benefits. It contains a huge amount of fibre which promotes healthy blood pressure as well as healthy cholesterol levels. Flax seeds will also provide you high quality of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Consumption of flax seeds is linked with weight management and controlled blood sugar levels. Flax seeds can also be sprinkled on foods, shakes and smoothies.
Other foods which can help you control high blood pressure naturally
Adding some foods can help you control the risk of hypertension. Some foods that can be a part of your diet may include- beetroot, olive oil, berries, yogurt, garlic, watermelon, kiwi, oats, banana, green leafy vegetables and lentils.
