Sleep Disorders In Older Adults And How To Manage Them
Below we outline some of the most common sleep disorders prevalent in older adults and share tips to help manage them.
With proper management, older adults can improve their sleep quality, leading to better overall health
A sleep disorder is a condition that disrupts the normal sleep cycle, impacting the quantity, quality, or timing of sleep. These disruptions can lead to difficulties in falling asleep, staying asleep, or achieving restorative sleep. Sleep disorders can result in fatigue, mood changes, cognitive issues, and decreased quality of life. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to sleep disorders due to age-related changes in sleep architecture, chronic health conditions, medications, and lifestyle factors. In this article, we outline some of the most common sleep disorders prevalent in older adults and share tips to help manage them.
Sleep disorders common among older adults
Older adults may experience various sleep disorders, including:
1. Insomnia
Difficulty falling or staying asleep is common due to changes in circadian rhythms, anxiety, or chronic pain. This can lead to daytime fatigue and reduced alertness.
2. Sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea, characterised by interrupted breathing during sleep, is prevalent in older adults, particularly those who are overweight or have cardiovascular issues.
3. Restless legs syndrome (RLS)
An uncomfortable sensation in the legs accompanied by an irresistible urge to move them, often disrupting sleep.
4. Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD)
Repetitive leg movements during sleep can fragment sleep and cause daytime drowsiness.
5. Circadian rhythm disorders
Older adults may experience advanced sleep phase syndrome, where they feel sleepy earlier in the evening and wake up earlier in the morning.
6. REM sleep behaviour disorder (RBD)
This condition involves acting out vivid dreams during REM sleep, often leading to injuries.
Managing sleep disorders in older adults
Sleep disorders in older adults can often be managed with lifestyle changes, medical interventions, and behavioural therapies:
1. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule
Encouraging a regular bedtime and wake-up time helps regulate the internal body clock.
2. Creating a sleep-conducive environment
Keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and cool can enhance sleep quality. Avoiding screens and bright lights before bed is also helpful.
3. Cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I)
This therapy addresses negative thought patterns and behaviours related to sleep, offering long-term benefits for insomnia management.
4. Medications and supplements
In cases of severe sleep disorders, a doctor may recommend medications like melatonin for circadian rhythm disorders or CPAP therapy for sleep apnea.
5. Physical activity
Regular exercise can improve sleep quality but should be avoided close to bedtime to prevent overstimulation.
6. Dietary adjustments
Reducing caffeine and alcohol intake, particularly in the evening, can minimise sleep disturbances.
7. Managing underlying health conditions
Treating chronic pain, anxiety, or other medical conditions that impact sleep is crucial.
8. Medical devices
For sleep apnea, devices like CPAP machines can maintain open airways, preventing breathing interruptions.
With proper management, older adults can improve their sleep quality, leading to better overall health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.