Beware Of The Holiday Heart Syndrome: Here's What You Need To Know About It
Binge drinking around the holiday season can increase risks of Holiday heart syndrome. This condition causes heart arrhythmia and artrial fibrillation most frequently.
Holiday heart syndrome can lead to artrial fibrillation
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binge drinking can cause holiday heart syndrome
- It can cause skipping of heart beat or rapid heart rate
- Under normal circumstances, it likely to resolve on its own
Holidays are probably the best time of the year. Being off work and getting to snuggle in a cosy blanket all day is the best way to spend time during chilly winter holidays. What is also exciting about this time is that there are numerous parties and family get-togethers to attend. And while it is fun to attend these occasions and spend the long-due to time with your near and dear ones, excessive partying can have an effect on your health. Binge drinking around the holiday season can increase risks of Holiday Heart Syndrome. This condition causes heart arrhythmia and artrial fibrillation most frequently. They occur after short periods of binge drinking and can even happen to healthy individuals.
What is holiday heart syndrome?
Holiday heart syndrome can lead to cardiac rhythm disorders that are associated with binge drinking which usually occurs during holidays, says healthline. A recently-conducted study also mentioned that risks of heart attack increased during Christmas and New Year. This risk is higher on New Year's eve and midsummer holidays.
Holiday Heart Syndrome tends to be acute after bouts of drinking. When a person stops drinking, it can resolve on its own. However, if you do notice faster than normal or fluttering heart rate while drinking, it may be better and safer to stay off alcohol for a while.
Also read: 7 Natural Cholesterol Reducers For A Healthy Heart
How to prevent Holiday Heart Syndrome?
A very simple way to prevent Holiday Heart Syndrome is to drink alcohol in complete moderation. Healthline says that despite the condition being recognised for as much as 40 years, the mechanism or the reason why alcohol has this kind of effect on heart is still not well understood.
Alcohol tends to affect both sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system. It also affects many other functions in the body which have the potential to induce cardiac arrhythmia.
Also read: Why You Must Lose Belly Fat: Will It Harm Your Heart? Find Out
But, apart from alcohol, the holiday heart syndrome can occur because of finances, buying gifts and hosting family occasions. All the situations may or may not increase stress your stress levels. The kind of foods that you eat, especially sweets, can take a toll on your heart health.
It is important to know that holiday heart syndrome is not dangerous in and of itself. If you have not had a history of heart problems, a rapid heart rate or skipped beat need not be a cause of concern. It is likely to resolve on its own.
However, binge drinking or alcohol related heart arrythmias, should be taken seriously. They may cause other symptoms such as dizziness, loss of consciousness, chest pain and difficulty in breathing. In case heart arrythmias are not properly treated, it may lead to heart failure and stroke.
Also read: Can Fermented Dairy Products Protect Against Heart Attacks?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.