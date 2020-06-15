ASK OUR EXPERTS

Avoid These Foods For Healthy Cholesterol Levels; Know Other Heart Friendly Foods

Avoid These Foods For Healthy Cholesterol Levels; Know Other Heart Friendly Foods

Heart heath: Cholesterol deposits in the walls of the arteries that restricts the flow of the blood. This can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. Here are some foods you should avoid for a healthy heart.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 15, 2020 05:11 IST
2-Min Read
You diet affects your cholesterol levels and overall heart health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bad cholesterol can increase the risk of heart disease
  2. Add fibre rich foods to your diet for a healthy heart
  3. Do not consume processed meat frequently

Poor cholesterol levels are dangerous to your health in several ways. It is a threat to your heart health. Cholesterol deposits in the walls of the arteries that restricts the flow of the blood. Poor flow of blood to the heart as well to other parts of the body increases the risk of several diseases especially heart disease. Diet plays a major role in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. You need to exclude certain foods from your diet for a healthy heart. Here's a list of foods you should eliminate from your diet to avoid bad cholesterol.

Heart health: Avoid these foods to control cholesterol levels


1. Deep-fried foods

Deep frying is a commonly used cooking method but it is linked with multiple health risks. It is not good for your weight as well as the heart. Consumption of deeply fried foods regularly can increase the levels of bad cholesterol. Also, avoid fast food as much as possible.

81cpbg3o

Replace fast foods with fibre rich fruits and vegetables
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Processed meat

Processed meat is consumed in different forms. It is a high-cholesterol food that should be consumed in moderation. According to a study published in 2017, each additional 50-gram serving of processed meat per day was associated with a 42% higher risk of developing heart disease

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

3. Too much sugar

Excess of both salt and sugar is bad for your health. Too much sugar is linked with cholesterol levels. If dessert is your favourite part of the meal, you need to try to skip on some days. Salt consumption is not directly linked with cholesterol levels. But it can put you at a high risk of heart disease as adding more salt to your foods increases blood pressure.

l2dvhq58

Too much sugar consumption is linked with high cholesterol
Photo Credit: iStock

Foods you should eat

Some healthy foods can also promote healthy cholesterol levels. Fiber-rich foods (oats, fruits, vegetables and seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds) and omega-3 rich foods should be added to your diet.

Also read: Know The Link Between Vitamin D Levels And Cholesterol

Also read: Here's How Peanuts And Chickpeas May Lower Your Cholesterol And Improve Blood Pressure

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

