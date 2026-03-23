These Everyday Foods Might Be Key To Stunning Hair: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Diet Secrets
Cereals and rice are an important part of daily nutrition for hair, as per Rujuta Diwekar.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hair health starts from within, with diet playing a crucial role according to Rujuta Diwekar
- Cereals and daily rice intake provide energy and nutrients essential for hair growth
- Vitamin C-rich fruits like amla and mangoes support hemoglobin and maintain hair strength
We all know hair care can feel like a full-time job. Some days your hair behaves perfectly, and other days it becomes dry, frizzy, or develops split ends. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reminds us that hair care is the next skin care, and the key starts from within. Healthy hair starts from within, and including the right foods in your diet can make a noticeable difference, the nutritionist said in a video on Instagram.
Cereals and rice are an important part of daily nutrition for hair, as per Rujuta Diwekar. Eating cereals regularly and having rice at least once a day provides energy and nutrients that support hair growth. Rice, in particular, does not cause weight gain when eaten in moderation and is beneficial for maintaining strong hair.
Fruits, especially local and seasonal ones, are another key factor. Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, and seasonal fruits like mangoes are rich in Vitamin C.
Vitamin C helps maintain hemoglobin levels in the blood, says Rujuta Diwekar. When hemoglobin levels are good, hair colour, density, and strength are also maintained. Including these fruits in your diet regularly supports overall hair health.
Next comes pulses and legumes such as moong, arhar, chana, and chickpeas. These provide amino acids, vitamins, and fibre that are essential for strong hair. Seeds like flaxseeds and halin seeds also contain nutrients that support hair growth. These seeds are most effective when eaten in their natural form, for example in a halwa or kheer. Processed forms of these seeds do not provide the same benefits, the nutritionist says.
Along with diet, hair care practices are important. Oil your hair at least once a week and leave the oil in for an hour, Rujuta Diwekar says. Be gentle when combing to prevent breakage, and avoid frequently changing hairstyles, as repeated curling or straightening can stress hair and cause damage.
Hair greying is largely determined by genetics, but food choices can have an impact. A diet that includes cereals, rice, fruits, pulses, and seeds can help maintain hair health. Following simple care practices along with a balanced diet is enough to keep hair strong, healthy, and nourished.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.