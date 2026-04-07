Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 3 Exercises For A Flat Stomach While Improving Strength, Flexibility And Stability
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar advises incorporating these three exercises into your weekly routine to help you feel lighter on your feet and achieve a flatter stomach.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weight loss alone does not create a flat stomach, improved body composition does
- Front squat strengthens thighs, densifies thigh bones, and supports a flatter stomach
- Paschimottanasana improves hamstring flexibility, digestion, and reduces joint pain
Struggling with workout regimes to lose weight and get a flat stomach? You are not alone. But nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals that weight loss does not actually give us the flat stomach we are looking for. In an Instagram video captioned “Health is a lot more than chasing numbers on the scales,” she says, “What gives us a flat stomach is improved body composition.”
According to the nutritionist, improved body composition means more muscle mass, denser bones, and better posture than you currently have. That is when your stomach actually begins to look flat. Hence, she recommends three simple exercises to improve body composition.
Front Squat
The nutritionist reveals that a front squat is where you hold a dumbbell or a kettlebell in front of you. If you are not strong enough to do that, just cross your arms in front of you, squat down, and get up.
She recommends practising the exercise at least once every week to:
- Build stronger quadriceps, or the front of your thigh
- Help you get denser on the femur or the thigh bone, adding, “So that means that your thighs don't spread like the way they currently are. And later in life, if we take a fall, we are able to break the fall and not break the bone.”
- Ultimately, the stronger the legs, the flatter the stomach
Paschimottanasana
Talking about the yogasana, the expert says, “It's the forward bend where you open your chest and bend forward.” According to Rujuta Diwekar, this will help you:
- Develop better flexibility in your hamstrings and the entire posterior chain
- Make weight-bearing joints like your hips, lower back, and ankles feel lighter
- Reduce pain
- She shares, “More flexibility in the hamstrings also means better digestion. So lesser bloating and therefore a flatter stomach. You could do this every single day.”
Bird Dog
The nutritionist explains that bird dog is where you get on all fours, then lift your right hand and left leg, hold that for about 10 counts, and then repeat on the other side. According to her, this helps with:
- The cross-fibres on the spine
- Better balance on the right and left sides
- Improved posture
Key Benefits Of These Exercises
If done every week for at least three months at a stretch, this provides:
- Improved body composition
- Feeling lighter on your feet
- Less pain in weight-bearing joints
- Improved digestion
- Less fat between your organs
The nutritionist reveals that this is when you actually reap the benefits of weight loss. She concludes, “So to reap the benefits of weight loss, you don't really need to have a lower number on the scale. You need to feel light on your feet.”
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