Doctor Reveals How Low Fibre Intake Silently Weakens Your Gut Health
Doctor Saurabh Sethi explains how low fiber intake silently weakens your gut health.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Low fibre intake can weaken gut health by causing bacteria to eat the gut lining
- Gut bacteria produce butyrate from fibre, which strengthens the gut lining
- Without fibre, bacteria break down the mucus lining, damaging the gut barrier
Your body constantly runs a hidden ecosystem that depends entirely on what you feed it. Inside your gut, trillions of bacteria work quietly every day to keep you healthy. However, in some cases, they might be doing the exact opposite.
In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Saurabh Sethi explains how low fibre intake silently weakens your gut health. Your gut bacteria can actually start eating your gut lining. "When you eat fibre, you feed your gut bacteria. They produce compounds like butyrate that help strengthen your gut lining. That lining is your defense system," he says.
But when your diet lacks fibre, those same bacteria still need fuel. In some cases, they begin breaking down the mucus lining of your gut instead and destroy your gut barrier. What can you do to prevent this from happening? The doctor recommends eating fibre-rich foods. He shares, "Plant-based diets tend to be higher in fibre, which is why they are often linked to better gut health."
Fibre-rich foods to eat
1. Lentils
This is one of the most fibre-dense foods available. They are excellent for promoting regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial gut microbes.
2. Chia seeds
The high fibre content improves gut health, aids in regular bowel movements, and acts as a prebiotic. Most of this is insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stool, but it also contains soluble fibre that forms a gut-soothing gel.
3. Raspberries
Raspberries win the fibre race among common fruits. They are rich in pectin, a prebiotic fibre that specifically nourishes healthy gut bacteria. They are also low in calories and sugar, and high in antioxidants.
4. Artichokes
They are a top source of inulin, a powerful prebiotic that helps balance the gut microbiome. Artichokes also help prevent constipation and diarrhoea by promoting intestinal movement.
5. Split peas
Like lentils, split peas are a rich source of fibre. They provide a mix of soluble and insoluble fibre that helps with both satiety and regularity.
It is not about being vegetarian or non-vegetarian, but about consistently meeting your fibre needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.