Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares 7 Common Foods That May Be Quietly Harming Your Health
Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi points out 7 common foods that quietly harm health when eaten regularly.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sugary sodas contain liquid sugar with no nutrition and spike blood sugar levels
- Fast food is ultra-processed, high in unhealthy fats, salt, and low in fibre
- Deep-fried foods are calorie-dense and raise inflammation and heart risk
If you are attempting to eat healthy and are still confused about what exactly to avoid, a Harvard & Stanford-trained gastroenterologist has an answer. In his recent Instagram post, Saurabh Sethi has listed 7 common foods that quietly harm health when eaten regularly. And honestly, most of these are everyday items we don't even think twice about before eating.
He starts with sugary soda. According to him, these drinks are basically liquid sugar with zero real nutrition. They spike blood sugar levels, lead to energy crashes and over time increase the risk of weight gain and metabolic issues like diabetes.
Next up is fast food. Sethi explains that most fast food is ultra-processed. They are packed with unhealthy fats, excess salt and very little fibre or nutrients. It may taste good at the moment but regularly eating can bring drastic effects on health.
Then comes deep-fried foods. Items like fries, pakoras and fried snacks are high in calories and unhealthy fats. Over time, they can increase inflammation and raise the risk of heart-related problems.
He also warns about cakes and pastries. These are loaded with refined flour and sugar which cause spikes in blood sugar followed by sudden crashes. That is why you often feel hungry again soon after eating them.
Another surprising one is packaged fruit juices. They may sound healthy but most lack fibre and contain concentrated sugar. Because of the lack of fibre, they also cause blood sugar levels to rise very quickly.
Sethi also says that most store-bought dressings. Many people assume salad dressings are healthy but they often contain “hidden sugars, salt with high calories” that can add up and ruin an otherwise healthy meal.
Finally, he mentions refined snacks like cookies and biscuits. These are low in nutrients, and designed in a way that makes overeating very easy. You don't feel full so you keep reaching for more.
The main idea is to understand that most of these foods are heavily processed and don't really give your body much nutrition. So instead, just stick to more fibre and nutrient-dense foods which can genuinely make a big difference to your long-term health.
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