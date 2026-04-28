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Want To Add Protein To Your Vegetarian Diet? These Food Items Have More Protein Than Eggs

Believe eggs are your only protein fix? Think again. Common foods such as paneer, lentils, tofu, and nuts can easily match or even surpass your daily protein needs.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  Debosmita Ghosh Updated: Apr 28, 2026 08:01 IST
4-Min Read
Want To Add Protein To Your Vegetarian Diet? These Food Items Have More Protein Than Eggs

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eggs provide about 6-7 grams of protein each but are not the sole source of protein
  2. Green moong offers protein equal to two eggs in just 1.5 cups cooked
  3. Paneer contains roughly 18 grams of protein and supports bone health with calcium

When it comes to adding protein to your diet, many assume that non-vegetarian foods are the only reliable option. Eggs, in particular, are often considered the gold standard. It is believed to offer about 6–7 grams of protein per piece, forming a staple in most high-protein meal plans. This belief, though, is only partly true. 

A well-planned vegetarian diet can be just as protein-rich and provide a wider range of nutrients. Everyday staples like lentils and dairy products, combined with nutrient-dense choices such as soy, nuts, and seeds, can help meet daily protein requirements without relying on eggs or meat.

Read below the list of vegetarian foods that pack a strong protein punch:



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The idea is to keep nutrition intact while adding variety to everyday meals as a replacement.

  • Green moong (1.5 cups cooked): A rich source of protein, fibre, and iron that helps maintain steady energy levels. Just 1.5 cups of green moong can provide you protein equal to 2 eggs.
  • Paneer (70g): Paneer remains a favourite for a reason. Loaded with casein protein and calcium, it provides roughly 18 grams of protein per 100 grams. Paneer keeps you full for longer, while supporting bone health due to its calcium content.
  • Greek Yoghurt (150g): Provides high-quality protein along with probiotics that promote better gut health. Greek yoghurt or hung curd offers about 12-13 grams of protein per 150 grams.
  • Tofu (100g): This is a complete plant protein with all essential amino acids. Often seen as paneer's plant-based cousin, Tofu offers around 10–12 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it ideal for heart-healthy diets.
  • Roasted Chana (60g): A convenient snack that provides both protein and fibre. Consuming 60g of roasted chana provides you the protein of two eggs and supports energy and overall health.


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Other Protein-Rich Vegetarian Food

Nuts and seeds also deserve attention. Almonds offer around 21 grams of protein per 100 grams, along with healthy fats and vitamin E. 

Peanuts go even further, providing approximately 25 grams per 100 grams. This makes them one of the most affordable protein sources available.

Lentils, a staple in Indian meals, are another excellent option. A serving of dal delivers close to 9 grams of protein per 100 grams when cooked, along with a healthy dose of iron and fibre that support overall health.

Quinoa, often called a supergrain, stands out because it's a complete protein. When cooked, it delivers all nine essential amino acids along with around 14 grams of protein per 100 grams.


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