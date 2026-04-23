Soya Chunks, Besan Cheela And More: Nutritionist-Approved Protein-Rich Food Alternatives
The idea is to keep nutrition intact while adding variety to everyday meals as a replacement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chicken breast provides about 22g protein per 100g and is a lean protein option
- Paneer offers 19–27g protein per 100–150g and is a good vegetarian substitute
- Fish provides 22g protein and omega-3, while soya chunks offer 25g protein per 50g
Eggs and chicken often come to mind first when people think of a protein-rich diet, while tofu is usually the go-to vegetarian option. However, sticking to the same meals every day can quickly become repetitive and boring.
So, to make a high-protein diet more enjoyable and sustainable, nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentions simple food swaps that can help people meet their daily protein needs without changing their entire diet.
The idea is to keep nutrition intact while adding variety to everyday meals.
"Whether you're trying to build muscle, lose fat, or simply eat better, hitting your protein intake is a game-changer. And the best part? You've got options—veg and non-veg," writes Batra in her Instagram post.
Here are some simple protein swaps for your everyday diet
Chicken breast (100g) gives around 22g of protein and is a lean, high-protein option. If you are a vegetarian, paneer (100–150g) is a good alternative and provides about 19–27g of protein.
Three whole eggs or an omelette provide around 20g of protein. You can swap this with 100g of paneer, which gives almost the same amount of protein.
Fish (100g) provides around 22g of protein and also offers healthy fats like omega-3. For vegetarians, soya chunks (50g raw) are a strong option, with around 25g of protein.
Even simple home meals can be modified. A three-egg omelette with 20g of protein can be replaced with two besan cheelas, which provide around 16–18g of protein.
Similarly, a 100g chicken snack with about 25g of protein can be swapped with 100g of roasted chana, which provides around 19g of protein.
"High-protein meals don't have to be boring or complicated—just smart choices and the right portions," the nutritionist writes, adding, "The goal isn't perfection—it's consistency. Mix and match based on your lifestyle, preferences, and cravings."
Earlier, Lovneet Batra shared five common signs of protein deficiency, including hair fall, weak nails, sugar cravings, poor muscle tone and feeling hungry soon after meals. She mentioned that the daily protein target should ideally be around 1.0–1.2 g/kg of body weight. Click here to read in detail.
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