Whey To Lentils, Harvard-Trained Doctor Lists Top Protein Sources You Should Eat
Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist breaks down some of the most popular protein sources and rates them based on their overall benefits.
Protein helps build and repair muscles
HIGHLIGHTS
- Protein supports muscle repair, fat loss, appetite control, and energy levels
- Pea protein rates 8.5/10 for its amino acid profile and easy digestion
- Whey protein scores 9/10 and is best consumed post-workout for recovery
Protein helps build and repair muscles, support fat loss and keep hunger in check. It also cuts down unnecessary snacking, improves appetite control and maintains your energy levels.
Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist has, in an Instagram video, listed the most popular protein sources and rated them based on their overall benefits.
Starting with plant-based options, he puts pea protein high on the list, giving it an 8.5 out of 10. He explains that it offers a nearly complete amino acid profile and is easy to digest. For those who avoid dairy or whey, pea protein can be a great choice.
Whey protein scores even higher at 9 out of 10 as Sethi calls it the fastest absorbing protein available.” He further suggests consuming it within 30 minutes after a workout to support muscle recovery and protein synthesis. A note of caution is also there: choose “naked” versions without unnecessary additives.
Among whole foods, lentils stand out with a strong 9 rating. He highlights that just one cup of cooked lentils provides around 18 grams of protein along with 16 grams of fiber.
Eggs top the chart with a perfect 10/10. The doctor mentions one should eat the whole egg rather than just the whites as the yolk contains essential nutrients like choline, vitamin B12 and fat-soluble vitamins that the white lacks.
Greek yogurt just like lentils and whey protein gets a 9 but there is a catch. Sethi recommends consuming plain versions instead of flavoured ones. This is because, according to Sethi, flavoured ones often contain high amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners that may not be great for gut health.
For non-vegetarians, chicken also scores a full 10. Sethi adds that opting for baked or grilled versions can yield maximum health benefits.
Salmon rounds off the list with another 10/10. He suggests that eating wild salmon twice a week could help meet your body's omega-3 requirements.
The takeaway is simple: choose the right protein sources which can be beneficial in improving overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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