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Beyond Digestion: How 7 Daily Habits Impact Your Gut, Mood, And Skin

A gastroenterologist explains simple everyday habits that could be silently affecting your gut health and how to fix them. 
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  Debosmita Ghosh Updated: Apr 7, 2026 08:10 IST
4-Min Read
Beyond Digestion: How 7 Daily Habits Impact Your Gut, Mood, And Skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Gut health impacts immunity, mood, energy, and skin beyond digestion
  2. Sudden high fibre intake can cause bloating and discomfort
  3. Healthy fats are essential for maintaining a strong gut lining

Gut health has quietly become one of the most talked-about parts of overall wellness. Your gut does much more than just digest food. It plays a key role in immunity, mood, energy levels and even skin health. But while social media is full of “gut-friendly” advice, not all of it is practical – or even helpful. In fact, many people trying to “fix” their gut end up making simple mistakes that do more harm than good.

That is exactly what Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, highlights in a recent Instagram post. He breaks down everyday habits that can quietly damage gut health. And, most of them are surprisingly common.

7 Everyday Mistakes That Ruin Gut Health



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1. Going all-in on fibre overnight

Trying to suddenly eat a lot of fibre might sound healthy, but it often leads to bloating and discomfort. As Dr Sethi suggests, slow and steady wins here.



2. Cutting out fats completely

Healthy fats are not the enemy. Your gut lining actually needs them to stay strong and function well.

3. Eating the same foods daily

A limited diet can hurt your gut. “Diversity feeds your microbiome,” the doctor points out – meaning variety is key for better digestion.

4. Ignoring food order

Starting meals with carbs can spike blood sugar and affect digestion. A better approach is to begin with fibre or protein.

5. Depending too much on protein bars and shakes

These might be convenient, but many are ultra-processed and not ideal for gut health.

6. Eating at random times

Even if your meals are healthy, irregular timings can confuse your digestive system. Your gut prefers routine.

7. Lying down right after eating

Simple but important – staying upright helps digestion. Gravity does play a role.

Dr Saurabh Sethi's post is a reminder that gut health isn't about extreme diets or strict rules. It's about small, consistent habits that actually work in real life.


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