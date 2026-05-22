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AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains What Really Happens To Your Gut When You Drink Alcohol

Dr Saurabh Sethi explains how alcohol may disrupt gut health, weaken the gut barrier and affect digestion over time.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 22, 2026 08:10 IST
4-Min Read
AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains What Really Happens To Your Gut When You Drink Alcohol

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Alcohol affects the gut before causing liver damage, disrupting the gut-liver connection
  2. Alcohol can increase gut permeability, leading to a weaker gut barrier and inflammation
  3. Alcohol negatively impacts the gut microbiome, altering bacteria balance in the digestive system

Most people associate alcohol with liver damage, but experts say the effects may begin much earlier - in the gut. Your digestive system and liver are closely connected, which means what harms one can also affect the other. And according to doctors, even occasional drinking can influence gut health more than people realise.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram video explaining how alcohol may affect the gut before it affects the liver.

His main point is simple: alcohol does not just impact one organ. It can disrupt the entire gut-liver connection. As he explains, "Alcohol doesn't just damage your liver, it disrupts your gut first."



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How Alcohol Affects The Gut

According to Dr Sethi, alcohol may increase gut permeability - often referred to as a "leaky gut."



This means the gut barrier may become weaker, allowing unwanted substances to pass through more easily. Over time, this can contribute to inflammation and digestive discomfort.

He also points out that alcohol can negatively affect the gut microbiome, the community of bacteria living inside the digestive system.

The Gut And Liver Are Deeply Connected

One important point from Dr Sethi's post is that the gut and liver constantly communicate with each other. "The gut and liver are deeply connected. Damage in one affects the other," he says.

When the gut barrier weakens, inflammatory compounds and toxins may travel more easily to the liver, increasing stress on the body over time.

That is why gut health plays an important role in overall metabolic and digestive health, too.

What May Improve When You Reduce Alcohol?

According to the gastroenterologist, being mindful about alcohol intake may help support:

  • Better gut barrier function
  • Improved digestion
  • Reduced inflammation
  • Better microbiome balance

The Takeaway

Dr Sethi does not push extreme rules in the video. Instead, he recommends being mindful of both the quantity and frequency of alcohol consumption.

He especially advises caution for people who already deal with gut symptoms like bloating, acidity, digestive discomfort, or irregular bowel movements.


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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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