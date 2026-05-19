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Can Too Much Fibre Irritate Your Gut? Expert Explains How To Consume It Mindfully

The nutritionist says that eating salads, raw veggies, and “gut healthy” food can do more harm than good to the gut and cause several digestive issues.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  Debosmita Ghosh Updated: May 19, 2026 08:25 IST
4-Min Read
Can Too Much Fibre Irritate Your Gut? Expert Explains How To Consume It Mindfully

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fibre is essential for digestion, gut bacteria, and lowering digestive problem risks
  2. Eating more fibre does not always improve gut health; how and how much matters
  3. Raw fibre can worsen bloating, gas, cramps, and gut irritation if gut is inflamed

With protein-rich or keto diets taking precedence in our lives, most of us tend to neglect fibre-rich foods. But fibre is one of the most important nutrients for a healthy gut. It helps improve digestion, supports regular bowel movements, feeds healthy gut bacteria, and may lower the risk of several digestive problems. However, one needs to be mindful while consuming fibre-rich foods.

A nutritionist now says that simply eating more fibre does not always mean better gut health. According to a post shared by Rashi Chowdhary on Instagram, “Fibre is important. But HOW you eat it, HOW MUCH you eat, and WHAT state your gut is in… matters even more.”

“Sometimes the salads, raw veggies, bran cereals, and 'gut healthy' foods you're forcing daily can actually worsen bloating, gas, cramps, constipation, urgency & gut irritation,” Chowdhary adds.



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She explains that this happens because rough, raw fibre can put extra pressure on an already inflamed gut lining. In such cases, reducing raw fibre temporarily may help calm the digestive system before gradually increasing fibre intake again. Instead of making drastic changes to the diet, Chowdhary recommends increasing fibre intake gradually through simple food swaps in everyday meals. Here is what she suggests:

Add chia seeds



The nutritionist suggests adding two tablespoons of chia seeds to a cucumber salad to increase its fibre content.

Swap fruits

Instead of a bowl of watermelon, which contains only 0.6 grams of fibre, one guava can provide a total of five grams of fibre.

Ditch your brown rice

If you think brown rice is high in fibre, you may be mistaken, as one cup provides less than one gram of fibre. Swap it with a jowar roti.

Have boiled chickpeas

Add one cup of well-cooked chickpeas to your diet to get 12 grams of fibre, which is over one-third of your daily requirement.

Add prunes to a bowl of fruit

Instead of having plain muskmelon, you can add four to five prunes to get about four grams of fibre.

The nutritionist concludes by saying, “You don't need to eat more fibre, you just need to eat smarter and eat the right stuff. Because fibre isn't about eating healthy foods, it's about eating the right ones.”


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