AIIMS Experts Reveal How Brinjal, Or Baingan, Improves Heart Health
Dr Ambuj Roy and Archana Singh reveal how brinjal or baingan can improve heart health. Here is what you need to know about the vegetable and the potential side effects that it may cause.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heart disease is a leading cause of death and disability in India according to The Lancet
- Brinjal contains antioxidants, fibre, and nutrients beneficial for heart health and cholesterol
- AIIMS experts highlight anti-inflammatory diets and fibre-rich foods for heart disease prevention
Heart disease in India is becoming a leading cause of death and disability in India, as per the Lancet journal. Diet plays a major role in heart disease and preventing its severity, as varying degrees of heart disease require a customised nutritional revision to the existing diet. The right diet encompasses the right balance of vegetables and fruits. Out of the vast groups, brinjal is one such vegetable that may offer strong heart-protective benefits. The form that people consume matters, and by making this vegetable a part of your healthy diet, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.
Research published in the Food Chemistry journal details that consuming a moderate dose of brinjal as part of a healthy diet is beneficial for the heart. Medical professionals also emphasise that your diet and its quality matter when it comes to your heart health.
Why Diet Matters For Heart Health, Say AIIMS Doctors
NDTV spoke to Dr Ambuj Roy, Professor of Cardiology, AIIMS New Delhi, who explains, "Anti-inflammatory diets with low dietary inflammatory index scores have been shown to be beneficial to heart health." One such potent anti-inflammatory vegetable that has benefits for the heart is brinjal.
Dr Archana Singh, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, AIIMS, spoke on the importance of fibre, vegetables, and inflammation:
"Indian diets today are cereal-heavy and low in fruits, vegetables, and legumes, which increases inflammatory risk linked to heart disease."
There are three aspects that need to be taken care of when heart health is concerned:
- Fibre intake, which improves gut function and nutrient absorption, is better for the metabolism and the heart.
- Antioxidant-rich plant foods that lower oxidative stress, which puts strain on the heart muscles.
- Low saturated fat diets are needed, as unhealthy fats tend to deposit as plaque in the heart's arteries.
- Vegetables are central to long-term heart protection, as they need to provide nutrients to the body.
Nutritional Profile Of Brinjal (Baingan)
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), it has the following macronutrients:
- Energy: 35 calories
- Protein: 1.8 g
- Fat: 0.4g
- Carbohydrates: 5 g
- Dietary Fibre: 2 g
Minerals:
- Calcium: 38 mg
- Magnesium: 21 mg
- Iron: 0.95 mg
- Zinc: 0.22 mg
Vitamins:
- Vitamin C: 23.6 mg
- Vitamin A: 18 ug
- Folate (Vitamin B9): 28.5 ug
Other Beneficial Properties:
- Polyphenols and flavonoids, especially in purple varieties, are far greater.
- Antioxidants
- Prebiotic fibre supporting gut health
- Low calorie density (20 to 40 kcal per 100 g)
Based on the above nutritional values, brinjal is rich in dietary fibre, low in calories and fat, and contains polyphenols and anthocyanins along with high water content that supports digestion and metabolic health.
Also Read: Bhindi vs Parwal: Which Is Better For Diabetics?
How Brinjal May Help Lower Cholesterol
Research published in the Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases journal confirms that the following properties of brinjal help lower cholesterol:
- Fibre helps reduce LDL ("bad") cholesterol absorption, which deposits as plaque build-up in the arteries.
- AIIMS diet experts often highlight fibre's role in heart protection, which is essential for health and well-being.
- Supports overall lipid balance when part of a balanced diet and controls cholesterol.
Brinjal's Antioxidants And Heart Protection
The most nutritious aspect of brinjal is its purple skin, which has anthocyanins and antioxidants.
The high dose of antioxidants in it helps with:
- Reducing oxidative stress, which puts less strain on the heart muscles.
- Lower inflammation, whose high quantity can put extra pressure on the heart muscles.
Can Brinjal Help Manage Blood Pressure?
Brinjal can help manage blood pressure, as it has the following properties:
- Low sodium content, which makes it better for blood pressure volume, hence putting less strain on the heart to pump blood throughout the body.
- Potassium supports vascular relaxation, which is necessary as stress and environmental spikes in temperatures put strain on the heart.
- Aids weight management, which indirectly benefits blood pressure control.
Also Read: All Indians Are Prediabetic Unless Proven Otherwise, Says Apollo Doctor: Why Prevention Must Begin Early
Best Ways To Eat Brinjal For Heart Health
Consuming brinjal for better health is possible if you eat it in the right manner and consistently as part of a healthy diet.
- Prefer roasting, grilling, and steaming so that the nutritional density is concentrated.
- Avoid deep-frying and excess oil, as it can lead to more fatty deposits in the body.
- Combine with other vegetables, pulses, and healthy fats to further improve the nutrient density.
Who Should Be Careful?
Brinjal should be carefully consumed by those who have pre-existing medical conditions that prohibit its digestion and nutrient absorption:
- People with allergies or digestive sensitivity need to be careful with their dietary choices.
- Excess fried baingan may reduce the health benefits present in brinjal.
- Moderation and preparation matter, but doctors advise caution.
Brinjal needs to be consumed as part of a healthy diet, and keeping in mind the side effects it can cause for those who have existing health issues is necessary.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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