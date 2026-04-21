Is Loneliness Breaking Your Heart? New Research Links Social Isolation To Heart Valve Disease
New research links social isolation to heart valve disease. Here is how loneliness may be damaging your heart over the course of time and how to protect it, according to Dr Amit Patil.
Social isolation may increase the chances of heart disease in people
HIGHLIGHTS
- Loneliness in India is linked to higher risk of degenerative heart valve disease over 14 years
- Heart valve disease causes valves to malfunction, leading to breathlessness and potential heart failure
- Chronic loneliness raises stress hormones, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances affecting the heart
Loneliness is affecting a significant portion of the Indian population, as many people are living alone without any real-world social connections. Recent research suggests that people who experience chronic loneliness or social isolation may face a higher risk of developing heart valve disease, even if they don't have traditional heart risk factors. This means that being socially isolated may quietly strain the heart over time, which can weaken heart muscles, which proves that emotional well-being is tied to physical health outcomes. A study published by the American Heart Association indicates that loneliness has the ability to cause heart function effects that can be serious.
What Is Heart Valve Disease?
Heart valve disease is a serious health condition wherein one or more heart valves don't open or close properly. This causes an issue when about 29.5% of people in India die due to heart disease, according to the World Heart Federation. The side effects of heart valve disease can range from breathlessness and fatigue to even heart failure that can often develop slowly and silently.
What The Study On Loneliness And Heart Valve Disease Found
The study found that over the time period of 14 years, people who felt lonely were found to have degenerative valvular heart disease that was diagnosed during the follow-up.
11,000 new cases of it were recorded, which signals the correlation of it to loneliness.
To get an in-depth perspective, NDTV spoke to Dr Amit Patil, Cardiologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, who explains, "Loneliness is commonly seen in many people and can impact physical health, including the heart.
So, the constant social isolation may raise the chances of cardiovascular problems in many. When a person feels lonely, the body is under constant pressure.
This tends to increase levels of stress hormones like cortisol, high blood pressure, and inflammation in the body."
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How Can Loneliness Affect The Heart?
Researchers believe loneliness can trigger the following conditions:
- Chronic stress, which can elevate the overall cortisol levels and even worsen the overall bodily functioning over time.
- Inflammation, which can manifest externally as well as internally in organs and damage their functioning over time.
- Hormonal imbalances like raised cortisol levels can lead to issues with effects on normal bodily functioning, especially in high-pressure situations.
- Poor sleep and unhealthy coping habits can further deteriorate health long-term.
Together, these can damage the cardiovascular system, which includes heart valves, over the course of years.
Dr Amit Patil pinpoints, "Though it can worsen underlying conditions and cause heart damage and impact the overall well-being. Moreover, digital addiction can also give a tough time to heart health.
Excessive screen time has now replaced human interaction and caused isolation.
It has also led to a sedentary lifestyle, insufficient sleep, and unhealthy habits like junk food and processed foods, irregular eating, smoking, and alcohol, which put people at risk of heart disease and impact their quality of life.
Many tend to constantly access social media, which can lead to anxiety, stress, and depression, and also affect the heart in the long run.
Hence, stress and an unhealthy lifestyle can indirectly affect the structure and function of the heart, including its valves.
However, there are no studies or evidence available to prove that loneliness causes heart valve disease. Though it can worsen underlying conditions and cause heart damage and impact the overall well-being", as Dr Amit Patil explains.
Also Read: Blood Pressure: How Low Is Too Low? Study Reveals Target Range For A Healthy Heart
Why This Matters In India
Loneliness is increasing in India, as there are multiple factors contributing to it. These can be as follows:
- Nuclear families, as humans are social beings, and less social contact between family members can feed into the feeling of loneliness.
- Migrant work cultures, which involve people moving to new and unfamiliar places to earn a living, can increase feelings of loneliness.
- Urban living that limits social contact due to a lack of time, as people live fast-paced modern lifestyles.
- Older adults who are living alone tend to feel lonely a lot more than young adults, as they need emotional avenues to express their emotional needs.
- Increased screen time and reduced community interaction can contribute to feelings of loneliness.
India also has a growing burden of heart disease and an ageing population, making this link especially concerning. So, the need to address the aspect of loneliness is necessary to reduce its contribution to the rising heart health issues. As Dr Amit Patil says, "There is no direct connection between loneliness and heart valve disease, so don't panic and go for regular cardiac screening as advised by the doctor." It is the need of the hour for everyone to stay connected with each other, open up about how you feel, limit screen time, and instead of that, you can read a book, eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, and sleep well to protect mental well-being and heart health."
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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