7 Yoga Asanas That Help Lower Arthritis Pain
Yoga does not cure arthritis, but it may help improve comfort and movement over time. Regular practice can increase joint mobility, strengthen supporting muscles, and encourage relaxation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga may help ease arthritis pain by improving joint flexibility and posture
- Mountain Pose strengthens legs and supports better body alignment for arthritis
- Child's Pose stretches hips and back, reducing stiffness and tension
Arthritis can make everyday activities feel more difficult. Simple movements like walking, climbing stairs, holding objects, or getting up from a chair may become painful. This condition affects the joints and often causes stiffness, swelling, and reduced flexibility. While medicines and medical treatments are important, many people also look for natural ways to manage discomfort. Yoga is one option that may help. It combines gentle movement, breathing, and body awareness. When practiced carefully, yoga can support flexibility, improve posture, and reduce tension around the joints.
Yoga does not cure arthritis, but it may help improve comfort and movement over time. Regular practice can increase joint mobility, strengthen supporting muscles, and encourage relaxation. It is important to move slowly and avoid positions that cause pain, especially when arthritis symptoms are active. Here are some yoga asanas that can help lower arthritis pain.
Yoga To Lower Arthritis Pain
1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)
This pose may look very basic, but it plays an important role in improving posture and body balance. Good posture helps reduce unnecessary pressure on the joints and supports better body alignment. To practice this pose, stand straight with your feet together or slightly apart. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides and spread your weight evenly across both feet. Lift your chest gently and breathe slowly. Hold the position for around 20 to 30 seconds. This asana strengthens the legs and improves body awareness.
2. Child's Pose (Balasana)
Child's Pose is a gentle and relaxing yoga posture that stretches the hips, knees, and lower back. It may help reduce stiffness and provide relief from tension in the body. To do this pose, kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Slowly bend forward and lower your upper body toward the mat. Stretch your arms in front of you or keep them beside the body. Rest your forehead on the floor and breathe deeply.
3. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
Cat-Cow Pose combines two smooth movements that improve flexibility in the spine and help keep joints active. Start on your hands and knees with your back in a neutral position. As you inhale, lift your head and allow your stomach to move slightly downward to form Cow Pose. While exhaling, round your back and lower your head into Cat Pose. Move slowly between both positions and repeat the movement several times. This might help ease stiffness in the back, neck, and shoulders.
4. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
This is beneficial for stretching the chest, shoulders, and spine. It may help improve upper body flexibility and reduce tightness caused by inactivity. To perform this pose, lie on your stomach with your palms placed near your shoulders. Slowly lift your chest while using light support from your arms. Keep the elbows slightly bent and avoid forcing the body too high. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the floor. People with severe back discomfort should perform this pose carefully.
5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
Bridge Pose helps strengthen muscles around the hips, lower back, and legs. Strong muscles can provide better support to joints and improve stability. Begin by lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Press your feet gently into the ground and lift your hips upward. Keep your shoulders relaxed and maintain steady breathing. Hold the pose for 10 to 20 seconds before lowering slowly.
6. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)
This is a pose that gently stretches the back, hips, and legs. Sit on the floor with both legs extended straight in front of you. Keep your spine long and slowly lean forward while reaching toward your feet. There is no need to touch the toes, the goal is only to feel a comfortable stretch. Avoid forcing the pose because too much pressure may increase discomfort. Practicing this regularly may help improve flexibility and reduce stiffness.
7. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)
This pose focuses on balance and leg strength, both of which are important for people dealing with arthritis. Better balance may lower the risk of falls and support joint health. To practice this pose, stand upright and place one foot against the inner calf or thigh of the opposite leg. Bring your hands together near the chest and focus your eyes on a fixed point in front of you. Hold the position for a few breaths and repeat on the other side.
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