Take These Supplements Together For Best Results
Below we discuss supplements combos you must consume for better nutrient absorption and better overall health.
By combining these supplements, you can enhance their individual benefits and support overall health
Taking certain supplements together can enhance their absorption and provide better health benefits because some nutrients work synergistically, meaning they complement each other and improve each other's effectiveness. When supplements are paired correctly, they can optimise the body's ability to absorb and utilise these nutrients, leading to improved health outcomes, better nutrient efficiency, and enhanced overall well-being. Combining certain supplements can enhance their effectiveness and provide greater health benefits. In this article, we discuss supplements combos you must consume for better nutrient absorption and better overall health.
Here are 8 supplement combos that work well together
1. Vitamin D & Calcium
Vitamin D enhances calcium absorption in the intestines, making this pair crucial for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Without sufficient vitamin D, the body cannot effectively absorb the calcium you consume, leading to weakened bones and an increased risk of osteoporosis.
2. Magnesium & Vitamin B6
Magnesium and vitamin B6 work synergistically to support energy production, reduce stress, and improve mood. Vitamin B6 helps convert stored magnesium into its active form, enhancing its bioavailability and effectiveness in the body.
3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids & Vitamin E
Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, are prone to oxidation, which can reduce their effectiveness. Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, helps prevent this oxidation, ensuring that the omega-3s remain effective and beneficial in the body.
4. Zinc & Quercetin
Quercetin, a plant flavonoid, enhances zinc absorption into cells. Zinc is vital for immune function, wound healing, and DNA synthesis, while quercetin has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. This duo is particularly powerful for boosting the immune system.
5. Iron & Vitamin C
Vitamin C significantly enhances the absorption of non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plant-based foods) by converting it into a form that is more easily absorbed by the body. Without adequate vitamin C, iron absorption can be inefficient.
6. Probiotics & Prebiotics
Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria, while prebiotics are the fibres that feed these bacteria. When taken together, prebiotics help nourish and sustain the probiotics in the gut, enhancing their effectiveness in promoting a healthy microbiome.
7. Curcumin & Black Pepper (Piperine)
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties but is poorly absorbed on its own. Black pepper contains piperine, which increases the bioavailability of curcumin by up to 2,000%.
8. Folic Acid & Vitamin B12
Folic acid and vitamin B12 work together in the production of red blood cells and the synthesis of DNA. They are also both essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system and the prevention of anaemia.
By combining these supplements, you can enhance their individual benefits and support overall health more effectively. Each of these combos addresses different aspects of health, from bone strength and immune function to heart health and cognitive performance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.