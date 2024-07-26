10 Signs You Should Consider Taking Iron Supplements
Here we share a list of signs that might indicate you have an iron deficiency.
Iron supplements increase the bodys iron levels, supporting the production of haemoglobin
Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in the production of haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Iron is also involved in various enzymatic processes and is vital for overall cellular function and energy production. Iron supplements can be healthy and beneficial for individuals who have been diagnosed with iron deficiency or anaemia, helping to restore normal iron levels and alleviate related symptoms. In this article, we share a list of signs that might indicate you have an iron deficiency.
10 Signs you might need to consider taking iron supplements
1. Fatigue and weakness
Low iron levels mean less haemoglobin, leading to reduced oxygen transport to tissues. It results in persistent tiredness, reduced energy levels, and general weakness, affecting daily activities and overall quality of life.
2. Pale skin
Haemoglobin gives blood its red colour, so lower levels make the skin appear paler. it indicates a lack of red blood cells, which can signal severe anaemia requiring medical attention.
3. Shortness of breath
A reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood means less oxygen reaches muscles and tissues. It causes difficulty in breathing, especially during physical activities, limiting exercise capacity and overall stamina.
4. Dizziness or lightheadedness
The decreased oxygen supply to the brain can lead to feelings of dizziness or lightheadedness. It can impair concentration and increase the risk of falls and accidents.
5. Cold hands and feet
Poor oxygen circulation can cause extremities to feel cold. It indicates poor blood circulation, which can be uncomfortable and signal underlying health issues.
6. Brittle nails and hair loss
The reduced oxygen supply affects the health of nails and hair follicles. This leads to weakened nails and increased hair loss, which can affect appearance and self-esteem.
7. Chest pain
Low haemoglobin levels force the heart to work harder to deliver oxygen, leading to chest pain. This can be a serious symptom indicating that the heart is under strain, potentially leading to cardiovascular issues.
8. Headaches
Inadequate oxygen supply to the brain can trigger headaches. Frequent headaches can disrupt daily life and indicate more severe anaemia.
9. Restless legs syndrome
Low iron levels can cause uncomfortable sensations in the legs, leading to an urge to move them. It affects sleep quality and can lead to chronic sleep deprivation, impacting overall health.
10. Craving non-food substances (Pica)
Iron deficiency can lead to unusual cravings for substances like dirt, ice, or clay. Consuming non-food items can be harmful and indicates a severe nutrient deficiency that needs addressing.
Iron supplements increase the body's iron levels, supporting the production of haemoglobin and red blood cells. This improves oxygen transport, alleviating symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath. Proper iron levels also support healthy skin, nails, hair, and cognitive function, enhancing overall health and well-being. If experiencing these symptoms, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment recommendations.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
