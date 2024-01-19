Eyes: These Ayurvedic Remedies Can Help Reduce Eye Strain
Eye strain is a condition that occurs when your eyes become fatigued due to prolonged use, typically from activities that require intense visual focus, such as reading, using digital screens, or driving for long periods.
Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers several herbal remedies to help reduce eye strain and boost eye health. These remedies work by providing nourishment, reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation, and soothing the eyes. Keep reading as we discuss herbal remedies that can help boost your eye health.
Here are easy Ayurvedic herbal remedies that can help alleviate eye strain:
1. Triphala
Triphala is an herbal combination of three fruits (amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki) that helps to cleanse the eyes, reduce inflammation, and relax eye muscles. It can be taken internally or used as an eye rinse.
2. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has cooling and soothing properties that can relieve eye strain. Apply pure aloe vera gel around the eyes, leave it for 15 minutes, and gently wash it off.
3. Rose water
Applying rose water to the eyes helps to refresh and rejuvenate them. Soak cotton pads in rose water and place them on closed eyes for 10-15 minutes.
4. Cucumber
Cucumber slices have a cooling effect on the eyes and can reduce eye strain. Place chilled cucumber slices on closed eyes for 10-15 minutes.
5. Triphala eye wash
Prepare a triphala eye wash by boiling triphala powder in water, straining the solution, and allowing it to cool. Use this as an eye rinse to reduce eye fatigue.
6. Indian gooseberry (amla)
Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help in improving eye health. It can be consumed orally or used as an eye wash.
7. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds have a soothing effect on the eyes and can reduce eye strain. Boil crushed fennel seeds in water, strain, and use the cooled solution as an eye wash.
8. Ghee
Applying a few drops of warm, clarified butter (ghee) to the eyes before going to bed can help in reducing eye strain and dryness.
9. Triphala ghee
Mixing triphala powder with ghee and applying it around the eyes before bedtime can promote eye health and reduce strain.
10. Brahmi
Brahmi, also known as Bacopa monnieri, is an herb that helps in reducing eye strain and improving overall eye health. It can be consumed orally or used as an eye wash.
To correctly follow these remedies, here are some guidelines:
- Consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner to understand your specific needs and any allergies or sensitivities.
- Ensure the quality and purity of the herbs used.
- Follow the recommended dosage and preparation methods for each remedy.
- Maintain cleanliness and hygiene while preparing and applying these remedies.
- Always use lukewarm or cooled herbal solutions for eye washes or compresses, never apply anything hot directly to the eyes.
It is important to note that these symptoms can be caused by other underlying conditions as well, so it is advisable to consult an eye care professional for a proper diagnosis if you experience persistent or worsening eye strain symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
