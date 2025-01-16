Home »  Eyes »  Eye Health: Constantly Rubbing Your Eye? This Could Be Why

Eye Health: Constantly Rubbing Your Eye? This Could Be Why

Eyes Health: Understanding the reasons behind your urge to rubbing eyes is crucial to break the habit and prevent potential complications.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Jan 16, 2025 10:38 IST
3-Min Read
Rubbing eyes may seem like a harmless habit, especially when you're tired, stressed, or feeling itchy. However, this common action can do more harm than good. Excessive eye rubbing can lead to irritation, eye infection, and even long-term damage to your vision. The eyes are delicate and need special care to maintain eye health and function. Understanding the reasons behind your urge to rubbing eyes is crucial to break the habit and prevent potential complications.

Reasons why you're constantly rubbing your eyes

Let's explore why eye health matters and what might be causing that persistent itch or discomfort leading to rubbing eyes.



1. Dry eye syndrome

Dry eye syndrome is a common eye condition where your eyes don't produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly. This can lead to a gritty or itchy sensation, prompting you to rub eyes. However, rubbing eyes can worsen dryness by damaging the tear film.



2. Eye allergies

Allergies to pollen, dust, pet dander, or certain foods can cause itchy, watery eyes. Allergic reactions release histamines, which can inflame and irritate eyes, making rubbing feel like a relief, but it exacerbates irritation.

3. Eye strain

Staring at screens for prolonged periods causes digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. This leads to eye discomfort, dryness, and a reflex to rub eyes. Eye strain is a growing issue in today's digital age and requires conscious management.

4. Foreign particles or irritants

Dust, smoke, or even a stray eyelash can make your eyes feel uncomfortable. While eye rubbing might seem like a quick fix, it can push the irritant deeper, increasing the risk of infection or corneal abrasion.

5. Eye infections

Eye conditions like conjunctivitis (pink eye) or styes can cause itching, eye redness, and eye discomfort. Rubbing infected eyes can spread bacteria or viruses, worsening the eye condition or transmitting it to others.

6. Keratoconus

In some cases, chronic eye rubbing is associated with keratoconus, an eye condition where the cornea thins and bulges outward. This can lead to blurry or distorted vision and requires medical intervention.

7. Stress or fatigue

Fatigue and stress often lead to an unconscious urge to rub eyes. While it may offer momentary comfort, frequent eye rubbing can harm the delicate tissues around the eyes.

Dangers of eye rubbing

Remember, your eyes are irreplaceable, and giving eyes care they deserve is essential for a lifetime of clear vision.

1. Corneal damage

Vigorous or frequent eye rubbing can scratch cornea or cause more serious injuries, especially if foreign particles are present.

2. Dark circles and wrinkles

The skin around the eyes is delicate, and constant rubbing can lead to dark circles, fine lines, or premature wrinkles.

3. Increased eye pressure

Rubbing eyes temporarily increases intraocular pressure, which can be dangerous for people with glaucoma.

4. Spread of germs

Your hands often carry germs that can transfer to your eyes, leading to eye infections.

How to avoid rubbing eyes

By addressing the root causes of rubbing eye, practising good eye hygiene, and seeking professional care when necessary, you can maintain optimal eye health.

1. Keep your hands clean

Practice good eye hygiene to reduce the risk of transferring dirt or germs to your eyes.

2. Use artificial tears

If dryness is the issue, lubricating eye drops can provide relief without harmful effects.

3. Follow the 20-20-20 rule

For every 20 minutes of screen time, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to prevent eye strain.

4. Identify allergens

Avoid eye triggers that cause allergic reactions and use antihistamines as needed.

5. Consult an eye specialist

Persistent discomfort might indicate an underlying issue that requires professional attention.

6. Wear protective eyewear

Protect your eyes from dust, debris, or harmful UV rays with appropriate eyewear trends.

Eye rubbing might seem harmless, but its consequences can be significant. Recognising the reasons of eye rubbing habit is the first step toward protecting your vision.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

