Eyes: Follow These Tips To Reduce Eye Strain From Prolonged Screen Use
Continue reading as we share 10 easy and effective tips to help you reduce eye strain that may be caused by excessive screen use.
Prolonged screen use can affect your overall health
As we continue to spend a large proportion of our day on screens, we need to be mindful of the impact it has on our eyes. Eye strain is a common problem that's caused by prolonged screen use. Our eyes are not designed to constantly focus on a screen, and this can result in fatigue, dryness, and headaches. Hence, in this article, we will share tips to reduce eye strain that may be caused from prolonged screen usage.
Tips that can help reduce eye strain from prolonged screen use:
1. Blink frequently
Blinking helps to lubricate the eyes and helps maintain our eyes' health. When using a digital screen, we tend to blink less frequently, which can cause dry eyes and eye strain. Make a conscious effort to blink more often.
2. Take breaks
Taking frequent breaks can help reduce eye strain. Try the 20-20-20 rule, where you take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away.
3. Adjust screen settings
Adjust your font size and display settings so that your eyes can easily read the text. Make sure that the contrast and brightness do not cause discomfort.
4. Use proper lighting
Ensure that the lighting in your room is not too bright or too dim, and it's not causing any glare on your screen. Adjust the lighting in your room so that it does not create a glare on your screen. Make sure that the room is well-lit but not too bright to avoid eye strain.
5. Maintain proper distance
Position your screen at a comfortable distance from your eyes. Experts recommend a distance of 20-28 inches from your screen.
6. Wear protective eyewear
Consider getting special glasses that can reduce eye strain from screen use. These glasses have a special coating that filters out blue light emitted by screens.
7. Use eye drops or/and anti-glare filters
If you're experiencing dry eyes, using eye drops can help lubricate your eyes and relieve the discomfort. You can also use an anti-glare filter on your screen to reduce the amount of glare that reflects off the screen. This can help to reduce eye strain.
8. Take care of your eyes
Ensure that you're getting enough rest and nourishing your eyes with a healthy diet. Nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, and E are essential for maintaining healthy eyes.
9. Reduce overall screen time
Finally, the best way to reduce eye strain is by reducing overall screen time. Take breaks from screens and engage in other activities that don't require screen use. Take regular breaks from looking at your screen to give your eyes a rest. Get up and move around, stretch your legs, and take a quick walk outside.
Reducing eye strain from prolonged screen use requires a multi-pronged approach. By implementing these tips, you can reduce the discomfort and protect your eyes from the long-term effects of screen use. Remember, your eyes are precious, and taking care of them is essential for your overall health and wellbeing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.