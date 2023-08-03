Eyes: 6 Diseases That Can Cause Blindness
Many eye disease patients' biggest dread is "going blind." Understanding what can cause blindness and what the available therapies are is the first step in stopping or reducing the process that results in losing eyesight. A vision impairment is described as having vision that is less than normal.
Absolute blindness, which is described as "no light perception," is uncommon. Absolute blindness prevents a person from distinguishing between light and dark, even when a bright light is shone into their eyes. Keep reading as we list diseases that can lead to blindness.
These 6 diseases can increase your risk of blindness:
1. Diabetic retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy is a retinal condition that can result in legal blindness. Diabetes patients who experience retinal detachment or edoema or haemorrhage may lose their vision. With proper blood pressure and sugar management, as well as yearly eye exams, diabetics can lessen their risk of becoming legally blind.
2. Cataracts
The term "cataract" refers to a covering of the normal lens in the eye. Everyone ultimately experiences cataracts; it's a normal process; if you live long enough. Even though cataracts can develop at any age and are sometimes present at birth, they are frequently linked to ageing.
3. Age-related macular degeneration
The primary cause of vision loss in those 65 years of age and older is age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an eye condition. It is an age-related eye condition that can cause central vision loss as a result of blood vessels forming under the macula. Any age groups can get affected by AMD, but those over 55 are more likely to experience symptoms.
4. Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a condition in which the retinal neurons that transmit signals from the eye to the brain die, can result in legal blindness. Patients typically have a steady progression of this condition over time, losing some of their vision field and/or visual acuity. Usually, decreasing eye pressure with drugs, surgery, or both can reduce or stop the progression of visual field loss. To maintain your vision, the earlier the diagnosis and treatment, the better.
5. Stroke
A stroke may be indicated by double vision and declining vision. The stroke's effects on a person's visual field depend on what part of their brain were impacted. Some stroke-related visual abnormalities can be treated and recovered from early on. Depending on the type and severity of the stroke, there may still be lasting problems; however, the earlier the stroke is treated, the greater the chance that any adverse consequences can be reversed.
6. Retinitis pigmentosa
A group of genetic eye disorders known as retinitis pigmentosa results in vision loss and retinal degeneration. The aberrant retinal macrophages that characterise the disorder are what cause the loss of retinal tissue and vision. Reduced side vision, trouble seeing in low light, and trouble adjusting to dark situations are some signs of retinitis pigmentosa. Retinitis pigmentosa treatment options are limited but may involve genetic counselling and visual therapy. A genetic mutation connected to retinitis pigmentosa leads to retinoblastoma, a malignancy.
You need to take good care of your overall health along with the health of your eyes to prevent blindness. A healthy and nutritious diet along with regular workout and a healthy lifestyle can lower your risk of some of these diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
