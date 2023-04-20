Skincare: What Are Blind Pimples? 7 Tips To Get Rid Of Them
Blind pimples can be frustrating and difficult to get rid of, but with a consistent skincare routine and the right treatment, you can overcome them.
Exfoliate regularly for clearer skin and to reduce pimples
Blind pimples are a type of acne that forms deeper in the skin and does not come to a head like regular pimples. These types of pimples can be painful, swollen and difficult to get rid of. A zit or pimple that develops beneath your skin is known as a blind pimple. Blind pimples form below the skin's surface, as opposed to other forms of pimples that produce a visible whitehead, blackhead, or red bump.
Some blind pimples later grow out from beneath the surface of your skin, creating a noticeable blemish. Some disappear over time without appearing directly on the outer skin. In this article, we list some effective and easy tips you can follow to avoid and treat blind pimples.
Tips to help you treat and prevent blind pimples:
1. Avoid touching your face with dirty hands
Your hands are a breeding ground for bacteria that can cause pimples. Touching your face with dirty hands can transfer these bacteria to your skin, leading to acne. Be sure to wash your hands before touching your face, and avoid touching your face altogether if possible.
2. Avoid popping or squeezing the pimple
Popping or squeezing blind pimples can worsen the inflammation and make them take longer to go away. In addition, this can lead to scarring or even infection. Instead, try to use products that will help shrink the pimple.
3. Apply a warm compress
A warm compress can help reduce inflammation and speed up the healing process. Dip a clean cloth in warm water, wring out the excess water, and place it on the pimple for five to ten minutes. Repeat this several times throughout the day.
4. Exfoliate regularly
Exfoliating your skin can help remove dead skin cells that may clog your pores and cause acne. Use a gentle exfoliator that contains salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acids. These ingredients help to unclog pores and prevent pimples from forming. However, be gentle with your skin and do not overdo it as this can lead to irritation.
5. Use a spot treatment
Spot treatments can help to target specific areas of the skin and help to reduce the appearance of pimples. Look for spot treatments that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. These ingredients will help to dry out the pimple and reduce inflammation.
6. Use a clay mask
Clay masks can help to draw out impurities from the skin and reduce inflammation. Apply a clay mask once or twice a week on the affected area for ten minutes. Rinse with warm water and pat dry.
7. Maintain a healthy skincare routine
A healthy skincare routine will help to prevent acne and keep your skin clear. Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser and use a moisturiser that is non-comedogenic, which means that it will not clog your pores. In addition, use sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging UV rays.
Remember to avoid touching your face with dirty hands, and do not pop or squeeze the pimple. Instead, apply a warm compress, exfoliate regularly, use a spot treatment, apply a clay mask, and maintain a healthy skincare routine. If the pimples do not improve, speak to a dermatologist for further advice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
