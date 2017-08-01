5 Myths About Cataracts You Should Know
Cataracts are the leading cause of loss of vision loss all over the world. Cataracts are the natural cause of aging. They cannot be prevented but can be treated. Changes in the natural crystalline lens with passing age can lead to cataracts. The eye's lens which is behind the pupil grows older; its cells die and accumulate turning the lens yellow and cloudy. This in turn causes blurred vision.
Myths and facts about cataracts
Eye drops can dissolve cataracts: Cataract formation is the natural process of eye's aging process. Cataracts are not a substance; hence they cannot be dissolved by any eye drops.
Cataract surgery is dangerous: Cataract surgeries are not dangerous. As with any other surgery there exists certain risks but one should discuss it with their doctor. Once the eye patch is removed normal day to day activities can be resumed.
Cataracts grow back: Cataracts do not grow again. Although patients may develop a secondary and different cataract. This can be easily treated with a laser, painless surgery.
Cataracts can spread: Cataracts may develop in one eye or both the eyes. But they do not spread from one person to another.
Cataracts can be made worse: One can develop a cataract or may worsen the existing cataract if people do close-up tasks. Close-up tasks include reading, stitching and sewing.
Cataracts affects older people: It is true that cataracts are common in older people but cataracts can occur after an eye injury or can be formed after a surgery for another eye problem