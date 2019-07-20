Myths About Mental Disorders: It's Time To Break The Stigma
Mental illness can affect anyone but there are multiple myths that surround it. A mental patient should be treated normally in the society. Here are 10 myths related to mental health which can help you understand how normal this condition is.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A lot of people are suffering mental illness these days
- People usually ignore mental illness
- Myths about mental illness affects the patient's health
Mental disorders can be very common around the world, but it still surrounds various myths. These myths stop people from acquiring professional help which worsens the situation and often leads to even suicides. There is a need to normalise mental illness to allow the patients get better treatment and support. Here are some myths which everyone needs to understand. As an individual by understanding these myths you can help a mental patient seek help and provide them the required support.
Myths about mental disorders
1. Seeking help for a mental illness is for crazy
Mental illness can take place as frequently as any other disorder in our body. When one is suffering from any mental illness it shall be and can be cured like any other disorder. Seeking help does not define you as crazy; rather it displays your strength. People with such illnesses should seek treatment as early as possible.
2. Mental disorders cannot be recovered
This is the biggest myth that mental illnesses are defects in the brain which cannot be recovered; on the contrary, one can lead a contented and healthful life once they seek the proper treatment for their illness. It is quite possible that the illness might resume, but seeking treatment can help lower down its symptoms.
3. People with mental disorders have low IQ
Many researchers have found that people with mental disorders have average or sometimes even above average IQ. There can be certain learning disabilities which results in low IQ, but it doesn't mean it can be generalized. Sometimes, children with bipolar disorders or certain mood disorders consisting anxiety or depression perform extremely well and highly excel academically.
4. Being mentally ill is being crazy
Mental disorders can't be stated as a unique illness, it consists of a wide range of sub-types to it. A learning disability can be as common as bipolar disorder, both of which are a part of mental illness. Being crazy means "someone who can't see the reality the same way as the rest of us sees it". This can never be correlational while defining mental illness.
5. All mentally ill people are violent and dangerous
People with mental illness can't be compared with being violent or dangerous. Researchers say they are prone to be the victims of such events more than being dangerous to others. It also reports, "Only about 7% of violent acts are committed by a person with symptoms of mental illness."
6. Mental disorder is an adult problem
Certain symptoms related to mental illnesses like stress or depression can be found greater in adults because of the increased exposures and experiences in life. This does not mean that all of this is an adult problem. According to the facts, "In 50% of adults who have a mental health issue, the first signs showed up before age 14", people don't consider their mental health issues seriously while growing up, thus this becomes a huge problem as they grow older.
7. Mental disorders are caused by sin
Mental health problems have nothing to do with sin or a blessing. Any kind of disorders is caused by certain set of symptoms, so does any mental disorder. There can be many examples that support this statement:
- Mental disorders can be caused by a gene mutation. For example, Autism can be caused by fragile X syndrome which is a type of genetic disorder.
- Mental disorder can be an outcome of high exposure to stress or traumatic events.
8. People with a mental illness is weak from within
Generally, people think that only a person with low will power attracts a mental illness. This cannot be true, because mental illnesses do not talk about the strength of a person; rather it talks about the defects in the brain.
9. One can't help a person with a mental illness
Mentally ill can be cured easily and much more quickly when the world starts treating them better. One can't treat an illness but can surely help a person by treating them right. Some of these gestures include:
- Letting them know that it isn't crazy
- Not making them feel they are different
- Support them in the ways they want themselves to be supported
- Letting them know you'll always be there for them
- Not giving upon them
10. Therapy doesn't treat mental disorders
Therapy is also professional help; many mental disorders can be treated with therapies completely while certain require medications along with it. Therapy can help treat mental health problems like anxiety or depression but in certain psychotic disorders, people might need antipsychotic drugs along with it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
