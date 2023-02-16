Mental Health: Stressed Due To Exams? These Diet Tips Might Help Lower Exam Stress
Keep reading for a list of diet recommendations you should follow to reduce exam stress.
Lack of proper diet might further exacerbate exam stress
Exam anxiety is common, particularly if you're under pressure from your family or school. Exam stress can make you feel worried or depressed, which may have an impact on how well you sleep or what you eat. You are not alone if you experience any of these emotions or worry that the stress of exams is controlling your life. There are also things you can do.
One such integral step towards lowering exam stress is altering your diet. It may come as a surprise to you but your diet can greatly influence your mental health. Read on as we list some diet tips you should follow to beat exam stress.
Follow these diet tips to reduce exam stress:
1. Reduce caffeine intake
During tests, drinking excessive amounts of coffee, energy drinks, tea, or colas might disrupt your sleep schedule and prevent you from getting the rest you need. Limit your intake of coffee, tea, and carbonated beverages. Caffeine will keep you awake and impair your mental acuity.
2. Eat all your meals on time
Generally speaking, skipping meals is quite unhealthy. Missing meals during exam periods might result in illness, irritation, and low energy. As a result, it's critical to consume all of your meals and do so on schedule. Make sure to eat items that keep you energised and plan your meals around your study schedule.
3. Stay hydrated
Keep hydrated by consuming plenty of water. On your study desk, have a sipper or water bottle that you can bring with you. To increase the hydrating effects of your water, consider adding some energising mint leaves or lemon slices. This is crucial since your body could easily become dehydrated at this point in the season when a change is imminent.
4. Eat memory enhancing foods
Omega 3 fatty acids are necessary to improve memory and brain function. Omega 3 fatty acids are abundant in fish. Walnuts, flax seeds (alsi), pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds (til), soybean oil, and canola oil are all good additions to the diets of vegetarians. Supplements with omega 3 fatty acids are also offered.
5. Eat stress-busting foods
Exam stress increases our body's need for certain water-soluble vitamins including Vitamin B-complex and Vitamin C, as well as minerals like zinc. These minerals aid in the production and operation of adrenal hormones, which are essentially our body's stress-relieving hormones. Helpful foods include brown rice, almonds, eggs, fresh produce, and fruits.
6. Snack on nuts
Snacking on unhealthy foods is never a good idea. Nutrient-wise, every nut has something to contribute, making them tiny energy packs. They are simple to consume both plain and when abundantly added to any food, such as a quick salad that is both light and filling.
7. Eat foods good for brain health
By combating free radicals, antioxidants including vitamins A, C, and E lessen damage to brain cells brought on by elevated stress. This requirement can be met with the aid of eggs, salmon, carrots, pumpkins, green leafy vegetables, and fresh fruits. They also aid in boosting the body's defence mechanisms and lessen the likelihood of you falling ill while taking exams.
Keep these diet tips in mind if you are experiencing prolonged stress from studies or due to exams.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
