8 Strategies To Cope With Exam Stress And Anxiety

Here, we have some strategies that can help you manage exam-related stress effectively.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 14, 2025 04:32 IST
2-Min Read
Stress can affect your performance

It's normal to feel stressed and anxious about exams. However, too much stress can affect your performance and ability to deal with high-pressure situations. Uncontrolled stress can also affect your health. Therefore, it is crucial to manage exam stress and anxiety to perform well and maintain your well-being. Here, we have some strategies that can help you manage stress effectively.

Tips to manage exam stress and anxiety

1. Start early



Create a study schedule well in advance. Break the material into manageable sections and allocate time for each. This helps reduce last-minute confusion, which can increase anxiety.

2. Practice relaxation techniques



Breathing exercises, meditation and yoga can help reduce stress and calm your mind and body. These exercises can be performed quickly and also improve concentration and focus.

3. Stay organised

Keep your study materials well-organised. A clutter-free environment can help reduce feelings of overwhelm.

4. Use positive affirmations

Remind yourself of your capabilities and that you are prepared. This will help you eliminate negative thoughts.

5. Eat right

A healthy, well-balanced diet will help nourish your brain. Eating right will also help prevent unnecessary digestive issues during exam time.

6. Healthy lifestyle choices

For optimal cognitive function and better mood ensure you get enough sleep. Also, try to exercise whenever possible.

7. Limit caffeine consumption

While you might think caffeine helps you stay alert, too much can increase anxiety. Opt for herbal teas instead.

8. Take breaks

Schedule short, regular breaks during your study sessions. This can help prevent burnout and keep your mind fresh.

Remember, it's natural to feel anxious about exams, but with the right strategies, you can manage the stress effectively!

All the best!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

