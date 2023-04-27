Mental Health: Stress Can Fasten Biological Age; Here's How To Stop It
Your mental health plays an integral role in managing your overall health
Stress is a psychological and physiological response to external or internal events that disturb the balance of an individual. Chronic stress can have a negative impact on a person's health and well-being, including fastening the biological ageing process. Stress can fasten biological age by altering DNA structures, shortening telomeres, Upregulating inflammatory genes, and decreasing DNA repair mechanisms.
DNA structures are modified when the body is under stress which leads to changes in the way genes function. Stress can alter DNA by altering gene expression, leading to changes in the growth, repair, and division of cells, which directly accelerates biological ageing.
Along with this, stress can cause the shortening of telomeres, which are protective caps on the ends of chromosomes. Telomeres naturally become shorter as we age, however, stress can hasten this process. Shorter telomeres have been linked to a variety of age-related diseases, including cancer and heart disease.
Furthermore, stress can upregulate inflammatory genes, which produce chemical signals that cause inflammation in the body. Although inflammation is a natural response to injury, chronic inflammation can have severe consequences for health, including fastening the ageing process. High levels of inflammation in the body can lead to cellular damage and ultimately accelerate biological ageing.
Finally, stress can decrease the body's ability to repair DNA damage. DNA damage can occur spontaneously or due to environmental factors such as exposure to sunlight or pollution. The body has mechanisms to repair this damage, but chronic stress can hinder this process. As a result, DNA damage and mutations can accumulate, leading to the fastening of biological ageing. Read on as we share tips to help you avoid this.
Here are 7 tips to stop stress from fastening your biological age:
1. Practice relaxation techniques. Incorporating techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga or tai chi into your daily routine can help to reduce stress and promote relaxation.
2. Make sure you exercise regularly. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood and sleep, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
3. Make sure to get enough sleep. Adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night to function at their best. Lack of sleep can cause stress and contribute to the ageing process.
4. Eat a healthy diet and well-balanced diet. Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help to reduce stress and support healthy ageing.
5. Connect and socialise with those around you. Social connections can help to reduce stress and promote feelings of happiness and well-being. Make time for friends and family, join groups or clubs that interest you, or volunteer your time.
6. Manage your workload and avoid burnout. Prioritise your tasks and delegate responsibilities when possible. Avoid overworking yourself, and take breaks throughout the day.
7. If you're struggling with stress, don't be afraid to seek support from a mental health professional. They can work with you to develop coping strategies to manage stress and promote healthy ageing.
In conclusion, chronic stress can directly fasten biological ageing. Managing stress through various techniques such as meditation, exercise, and adequate sleep is essential to maintain good health and reduce the negative impact of stress on biological age.
